Long ball leads baseball to midweek win





Next game: at UC Riverside 28-04-2023 | 15:30 HT ESPN Honolulu Apr 28 (Fri) / 3:30pm HT bee UC Riverside History HONOLULU Powered by four home runs and another strong combined effort on the mound, the Hawaiian baseball team won its fourth straight and seventh in its last eight games with a 9-4 victory over Cal Baptist Tuesday. Dallas duarte hit a pair of solo home runs while walking four times, while Matt Wong And Jacob Igawa each hit a two-run homer to power Rainbow Warrior’s offense. On the mound, five UH pitchers teamed up for another solid performance, led by Connor Harrison who struckout the Lancers in the last four innings with four strikeouts. Each team got on the board with a home run in the first inning. After Duarte led off the game with a walk, Wong crushed a 1-0 pitch to center field for his fourth homer of the year to put UH on the board. Cal Baptist came back with a solo homer off Mitchel Simon’s bat in the bottom half to cut the Hawai’i lead to 2-1. The ‘Bows (20-13) added three more in the third on the long ball. Duarte opened from the frame with an undoubted out to left field before Igawa fired a two-run shot into the opposite field to center right, Wong scored to make it 5–1. Duarte then hit his second homer of the day with a one-out solo shot into fourth field to left, extending the lead to 6–1. The Lancers (21-20) got one back with a run of two in the bottom of the fifth, but UH immediately answered with a run of its own in the sixth. Jordan Donahue led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk and third on an error before Igawa gave up with a sac-fly to make it 7-2. CBU trimmed the Hawai’i lead to 7-4 with a pair of runs in the sixth, but the ‘Bows reacted again, this time with two in the eighth to open another lead. After a walk, single and hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, Zach Storbakken came forward and put an 1-2 pitch into left field to extend Rainbow Warrior’s lead to 9-4. Duarte turned in his first career multi-home run game and reached base in all six at bats, becoming the first UH player to walk four in a game since February 27, 2021 (Alex Baeza). Wong finished a triple embarrassment of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with a double, homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Igawa went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a double. Storbakken continued his recent hot streak by turning in his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Harrison earned his seventh save of the year with his four shutout innings Trevor Ichimura worked 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Tyler Dybal went two innings with four strikeouts and allowed only one unearned run. Zach Losey got his first career start and earned the win after pitching 1.1 innings with a strikeout and giving up only a solo homer. The Rainbow Warriors jump back into Big West play with a three-game series at UC Riverside starting Friday at 3:30 PM HT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/4/25/long-ball-leads-baseball-to-midweek-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos