Sports
“I think I need to step it up a notch” – Ruud
2023 has been a bit of a mixed bag for Casper Ruud, as the fourth-placed Norwegian has posted an 11-8 record, but only managed to win back-to-back matches at one event, in Estoril, where he 5-0 to claim his tenth ATP title.
Ruud isn’t particularly concerned about his form or being completely out of sync with his game, but the 24-year-old is aware he needs to make some changes to find his best tennis on clay courts, where he will soon be playing. defends semi-final points in Rome and final points in Geneva and at Roland-Garros.
In short: here on the European clay, Ruud’s time to shine. He says he has to pick up the pace with his forehand to get that done.
Ruud – I want to be a bit more unpredictable
The Oslo native admits he hasn’t played with the clarity or execution he possessed last year, which has led to more opportunities for his opponents to attack him.
What can he do to change that? Turn up the aggression…
When you look at the best players in the world, they play aggressively, take control of the points and take the lead, and lately I think I’ve been hoping a little too much for the opponent to make mistakes.
—Casper Ruud
“I think I play more aggressively, especially with my forehand, I rely on that and my strength in my game,” said Ruud. “I think I haven’t been able to play aggressive enough lately or hit too many winners from that side.
“I think I need to step up and take a little more risk, maybe throw in a drop shot here and there and keep my opponents on their toes, wondering: what’s next from Casper’s forehand? I want to be a little bit more unpredictable maybe from that side and I think I’ll try to work on that this week.
Ruud says hours of discussions with his team have allowed him to better understand the nuance of his game as it stands, and the fine line between thriving and struggling.
We talk all the time with my team, how I feel on the track or what I felt wasn’t going well or what was or wasn’t going so well and so on, said Ruud. I play a little too defensive sometimes, and I play a little too short sometimes, so I think the players I play are a little too [much] time to step in and play aggressively against me, and that’s something I need to change.
“If you look at the best players in the world, they play aggressively, take control of the points and take the lead. I think lately I’ve been hoping a little too much for mistakes from the opponent.”
Don’t expect Ruud to play with reckless abandon when he takes the field this week in Madrid (second round match against Benoit Paire or Matteo Arnaldi).
“Everyone has their own style of play,” he said. “Me, I just hate making mistakes by overpowering, or going for too big winners. So that’s kind of something that I might need to change a little bit mentally for me, to play a little more aggressively, take a little more risk and go for some shots that I don’t usually do.
At the same time, I’d like to think that the style of play I have has already taken me quite far. It doesn’t take much to change other than try to play with a little more dedication in the rallies and play a little bit. more depth so that my opponents can attack me less.”
Nothing to worry about
While off to a slow start by his own high standards, Ruud’s performance saw a number of highlights in 2023. He captured the title in Estoril and is 6-2 overall on clay this spring.
He’s not as far off the pace as his overall record would suggest. It’s just a matter of winning a few big games and building the confidence that took him to two grand finals and a world No. 2 ranking in 2022.
I do believe that I’m a little bit closer than what it sometimes seems that I can win these games and I think what I’ve experienced more or less this year … and the last few years on tour is that a lot of the games on tour become decided by four or five six points here or there that can completely change a game,” he said. “In a lot of cases this year I feel like I’ve played those points against me, so my job is to try to turn it around and find a way to win those important points.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/atp/i-think-i-need-to-step-up-a-little-bit-and-take-some-more-risk-casper-ruud-seeks-subtle-change-to-spark-better-results-675782.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka in ‘Don’, Deepika in ‘Pathaan’: 5 Bollywood actresses who performed jaw-dropping movie stunts – News
- “I think I need to step it up a notch” – Ruud
- From Sanders to Sauce, NFL Draft fashion is changing with the times | National sports
- Bruno Zerbib has been appointed Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for Orange Group, Digital Platforms and Services.
- Biden vs. Trump 2024 would be the rematch no one wants
- Students and parents speak out against gun violence
- Introducing Google Cloud Web3 New Startup Perks
- Uterine cancer surges among young Hispanic women in the US
- Indian envoy to China, Rawat presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
- Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health concerns
- Met Police are the only force to miss Boris Johnson’s recruitment target
- Actor Scott Ly lost 50 pounds in 4 months for his Netflix debut