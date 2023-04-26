“I think I need to step it up a notch” – Ruud

2023 has been a bit of a mixed bag for Casper Ruud, as the fourth-placed Norwegian has posted an 11-8 record, but only managed to win back-to-back matches at one event, in Estoril, where he 5-0 to claim his tenth ATP title.

Ruud isn’t particularly concerned about his form or being completely out of sync with his game, but the 24-year-old is aware he needs to make some changes to find his best tennis on clay courts, where he will soon be playing. defends semi-final points in Rome and final points in Geneva and at Roland-Garros.

In short: here on the European clay, Ruud’s time to shine. He says he has to pick up the pace with his forehand to get that done.

Ruud – I want to be a bit more unpredictable

The Oslo native admits he hasn’t played with the clarity or execution he possessed last year, which has led to more opportunities for his opponents to attack him.

What can he do to change that? Turn up the aggression…

When you look at the best players in the world, they play aggressively, take control of the points and take the lead, and lately I think I’ve been hoping a little too much for the opponent to make mistakes. —Casper Ruud

“I think I play more aggressively, especially with my forehand, I rely on that and my strength in my game,” said Ruud. “I think I haven’t been able to play aggressive enough lately or hit too many winners from that side.

“I think I need to step up and take a little more risk, maybe throw in a drop shot here and there and keep my opponents on their toes, wondering: what’s next from Casper’s forehand? I want to be a little bit more unpredictable maybe from that side and I think I’ll try to work on that this week.

Casper Ruud, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 – AI / Reuters / Panoramic

Ruud says hours of discussions with his team have allowed him to better understand the nuance of his game as it stands, and the fine line between thriving and struggling.

We talk all the time with my team, how I feel on the track or what I felt wasn’t going well or what was or wasn’t going so well and so on, said Ruud. I play a little too defensive sometimes, and I play a little too short sometimes, so I think the players I play are a little too [much] time to step in and play aggressively against me, and that’s something I need to change.

“If you look at the best players in the world, they play aggressively, take control of the points and take the lead. I think lately I’ve been hoping a little too much for mistakes from the opponent.”

Don’t expect Ruud to play with reckless abandon when he takes the field this week in Madrid (second round match against Benoit Paire or Matteo Arnaldi).

“Everyone has their own style of play,” he said. “Me, I just hate making mistakes by overpowering, or going for too big winners. So that’s kind of something that I might need to change a little bit mentally for me, to play a little more aggressively, take a little more risk and go for some shots that I don’t usually do.

At the same time, I’d like to think that the style of play I have has already taken me quite far. It doesn’t take much to change other than try to play with a little more dedication in the rallies and play a little bit. more depth so that my opponents can attack me less.”

Nothing to worry about

While off to a slow start by his own high standards, Ruud’s performance saw a number of highlights in 2023. He captured the title in Estoril and is 6-2 overall on clay this spring.

He’s not as far off the pace as his overall record would suggest. It’s just a matter of winning a few big games and building the confidence that took him to two grand finals and a world No. 2 ranking in 2022.

I do believe that I’m a little bit closer than what it sometimes seems that I can win these games and I think what I’ve experienced more or less this year … and the last few years on tour is that a lot of the games on tour become decided by four or five six points here or there that can completely change a game,” he said. “In a lot of cases this year I feel like I’ve played those points against me, so my job is to try to turn it around and find a way to win those important points.”