Sports
Indian Women’s Hockey Team tours Australia as part of their preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games
~ The tour consists of five matches played from the age of 18e to 27e May ~
New Delhi, April 26, 2023: The India women’s field hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series, commencing May 18 and ending May 27. India will play the first three matches of the series against Australia, followed by two matches against Australia A. All matches will be played at MATE Stadium in Adelaide.
India will play their opening match of the tour on May 18 and then back-to-back matches on May 20 and 21. The visitors then take on Australia A on May 25 and 27. The Australian women’s hockey team is currently ranked third in the world, while the Indian team is eighth.
The tour will serve as a warm-up for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place in September-October this year. Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, said the same about this: “Playing against Australia in Australia allows us to assess where we stand compared to the top of women’s hockey. More importantly, the series will be crucial to our preparations for the Asian Games in China, as it gives us ideal exposure and helps us identify the areas where we need to make improvements and changes. So strategically it is a very important tour for us.”
India will travel to Australia with great confidence after winning the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in December 2022 by beating hosts Spain in the final. In addition, India toured South Africa in January 2023 where they faced the hosts in four matches and recorded comprehensive 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 wins in the first three matches, while the fourth match ended in a 2 -2 tie. However, on the same tour, the Indian side suffered a 1-3 defeat to the Netherlands in their last three matches.
In addition, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated three-time Olympic gold medalists Australia 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It was a historic win for India as they entered only their third Olympic Games and qualified for the the quarter-finals first, while Australia were three-time gold medalists.
India also fought hard against Australia in the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, leveling the score at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. However, Australia won the penalty shoot-out 3–0 to reach the final.
Currently, the players of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team are preparing for the Australia Tour by working hard to further refine their strategies and combinations in the ongoing Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp in SAI, Bengaluru.
