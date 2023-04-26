Pitching, Keaschall Power No. 17/12 Baseball over Fullerton, 9-1

Next game: Cal State Fullerton 26-04-2023 | 2:00 ASU live stream KAZG 1440 AM April 26 (Wednesday) / 2:00 PM Cal State Fullerton History

PHOENIX Luke Keaschall went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and a triple shy of the cycle and ASU pitchers allowed no hit in 5.1 innings as No. 17/12 Sun Devil Baseball secured another midweek victory, 9–1, on Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Arizona State (28-12, 12-4 Pac-12) put down the first ten Cal State Fullerton (23-11, 15-3 Big West) batters it faced and never sniffed trouble from the Titans lineup. ASU scored two in the first inning, played up front and never relinquished the lead. Leading 4-1 in the sixth, Luke Hill hit a three-run homer to make it 7-1.

Timmy Manning got the start on the bump for ASU for the second time in as many midweeks, worked his way through three innings of no-hit baseball in a solid 35 pitches, preserving availability for the weekend. He struckout four batters and walked none. Matt Binding pitched 2.1 innings of one-run baseball, gave way to a three-way one-inning firefighters from the Sun Devil bullpen that closed the door to Fullerton.

TURNING POINT

ASU led 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning, but Cal State Fullerton put runners on first and second with only one out. Both runners were called out on second base interference after the runner, attempting to advance from first base, was called out. According to the rules, both the runner and the batter were out. ASU entered the bottom of the fifth inning with a 2-0 lead.

BIG MOMENT

In that bottom of the fifth inning, Nick MacLain opened with a leadoff double and was immediately driven in by Keaschall. Contrades also scored a run on a double play and ASU led 4-0 after five innings.

LAST STRAW

The Sun Devils scored three runs in the sixth on a jack by Luke Hill to extend the lead to 7-1. ASU also scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Sun Devil’s pitching staff was a dynamite in relief, allowing only one run in the sixth inning. Nolan Lebamoff , Austin Humphres And Will Rogers combined for 3.2 innings of shutout baseball to close out the game.

NOTABLES

With his double in the second inning Luke Keaschall joined an illustrious Sun Devils record with 20 doubles and 10 homers in a season. He is the third Sun Devil under Willie Bloomquist to reach the mark. From 1998-2021, there were only five in total.

Sun Devils with at least 20 doubles and 10 homers in a season

Luke Keaschall 2023, 21 doubles, 11 home runs

Joe Lampe 2022, 22 doubles, 12 home runs

Nate Baez 2022, 21 doubles, 10 home runs

Riccio Torres, 2010, 27 doubles, 10 home runs

Jason Kipnis, 2009, 21 doubles, 16 home runs

Ike Davis, 2008, 26 doubles, 16 home runs

Andrew Beinbrink, 1999, 22 doubles, 14 home runs

Andrew Beinbrink, 1998, 22 doubles, 12 home runs

Keaschall was 5-5 with two doubles and a home run to bring his average to .375. He was the first Sun Devil to hit five hits in a game since Trevor Hauver won 5-6 against Long Beach State on April 2, 2019.

Keaschall’s double also extended his Pac-12 lead in doubles, now up to 21.

Since the Oregon State series began just four days ago, Keaschall is going 12-for-19 (.631) with ten RBI, ten extra-base hits and six runs scored.

ASU improves to 8-3 in weekday games this season. The team was only 5-7 in weekday games last season.

Arizona State has won seven consecutive games against Cal State-Fullerton after losing eight of the previous ten.

Sun Devil Baseball retired the first ten batters in the game, the most batters in a row to start the game since they retired 11 consecutive batters vs. Villanova on 2/16/20.

In addition, it also marks the first time ASU gets the first six outs in a game without allowing a runner since the opening conference series finals in Utah on March 19.

Tonight marked the first time ASU had a first inning lead in a home game since Grand Canyon on March 22. It also marks the first time ASU had a first-inning lead and did not allow a run since the series finale against UC Davis on March 12.

Nick MacLain went 3-for-5 and recorded at least one hit in his first eight games of his collegiate career, averaging .412 and scoring 11 runs over that span. Since at least 1998, no freshman has started his career with an eight-game hitting streak.

In addition, it is McLain’s seventh extra-base hit in his first eight games as a Sun Devil and improved his average to .462 with runners in scoring position.

by Timmy Manning four strikeouts is the most he has had in a game since April 6 against Washington State and the third game this season with at least four punchouts.

Moreover, it is the most consecutive batters (9) that Manning has retired in his career.

Cal State Fullerton was strong on the road and dropped to 10-4 on the road with the loss in Phoenix. The Sun Devils ended Fullerton’s seven-game winning streak with the win just four days after ending Oregon State’s eight-game winning streak.

It is only the second time since 2015 that ASU has recorded 20 home wins before May 1.

The Sun Devils improve to 19-3 in games with double-digit hits.

It was ASU Baseball’s 20th game with at least two home runs. They improved to 16-4 in such games.

Arizona State won without the services of Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Ryan Kampos who struggles daily with an oblique injury.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

Timmy Manning scored a 1-2-3 in the first inning on 12 pitches, with a groundout, strikeout and flyout. The punchout came on a breaking ball in the low inside corner of the zone against a right-hander.

With one out, Luke Hill And Nick MacLain rattled off consecutive singles. Then they both reached on a wild pitch. Hill scored on an infield hit by Luke Keaschall And Jacob Tobias brought in McLain on a sacrifice fly, 2-0 Sun Devils after a frame.

Second inning

Manning set up the next three batters on a strikeout, groundout and popout in just nine pitches.

Willie Canoe reached on an E6 with one down, and Trey Newman walked, set up Kienvu at the top of the order. Vu walked and loaded the bases with one out. The Sun Devils were unable to push a run across when Hill showed up and McLain struck swinging.

Third inning

Manning struckout two batters in the frame, allowing no baserunner for the third consecutive inning. Keaschall led off with a double, but the Titans retired the next three batters in a row.

Fourth inning

Matt Binding came in for Manning and navigated around a one-out walk to cleanly escape the inning. Kienvu doubled with two outs in the bottom half.

Fifth inning

Cal State Fullerton boarded a pair of runners with one out, but both were called out on second base interference, putting Teiding out of trouble.

In the bottom half, McLain led off with a double to right center field. Keaschall singled and the run came home on a throwing error, 3-0 Sun Devils. Tobias singled and moved Keaschall to third base. After the single, Fullerton entered the bullpen and forced Nu’u Contrades to score in an RBI double play. Going into the sixth, the Sun Devils was 4-0.

Sixth inning

Tieding hit the lead-off batter with a pitch and was followed by a single with one out. A walk loaded the bases, forcing ASU to call Nolan Lebamoff from the bullpen. He gave up a sacrifice fly, but only the one run went over and it was 4-1 Arizona State.

Cano flew out to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but a single came by Trey Newman and a walk through Vu. The Titans entered their bullpen and Hill yanked on a three-run homer to make it 7-1 to Sun Devils. McLain singled and Keaschall doubled, but failed to score again.

Seventh inning

Lebamoff came through the seventh unscathed. Isaiah Jackson singled up the left side and Cano doubled it to third base. Newman grounded out but the run scored to make it 8-1 for the Sun Devils en route to the eighth.

Eighth inning

Austin Humphres came on for Lebamoff in the eighth inning and saw the minimum on a strikeout and double play.

Luke Keaschall started the bottom half with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw and Tobias doubled right away, but nothing more came of it.

Ninth inning

Will Rogers made his second appearance of the season. He retired the first two batters he faced, before giving up two hits and a walk. He eventually struckout the last batter to end the game.

ON DECK:

Arizona State wraps up its two game series against Cal State Fullerton tomorrow at 2PM MST. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The coverage can be seen on ASU Live Stream and can be heard on KDUS 1060 AM.