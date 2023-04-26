Cricket: Kane Williamson is given a mentoring role at the Cricket World Cup when he is unfit





Gujarat Titans Kane Williamson is carried off the field after suffering a right knee injury. Photo / AP

Black Caps cue captain Kane Williamson has had successful anterior cruciate ligament surgery on his right knee and has begun rehabilitation, but hopes of appearing at the Cricket World Cup appear slim. Williamson was carried off the pitch in an Indian Premier League clash earlier this month after injuring his right knee on his debut for the Gujarat Titans. Coach Gary Stead gave an update today saying Williamson is unlikely to play at the World Cup in October and November after surgery, but they want him to be there in a mentoring role anyway. It’s still way too early to know. To date, we know that it has been successful. Hes in the very early early stages of his rehab program. It’s obviously quite straining at this stage and he has braces, Stead said. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. It’s really just meeting milestones as we go. It’s unlikely he’ll be available, but we certainly don’t want to rule out a person of his class and caliber and the things he brings to this team too early in case that opportunity arises. As much as Williamson seems irreplaceable, Mark Chapman could potentially fill his spot in India after a strong performance in the recent Twenty20 series against Pakistan earned him a place in the ODI series from this week. The southpaw scored 290 points in the five-game series with a strike rate of 166, including an undefeated century in the final game. Chapman played five ODIs for the Black Caps and scored an unbeaten ton against Scotland last year. It’s not just one tap from Mark Chapman why he was added to the ODI team, but there is a lot of competition for places. It’s not so much about the competition as how we continue to build the World Cup and Mark Chapman is still a man we think about, Stead added. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell have joined the ODI team, while Dane Cleaver has returned home after the T20 series. Stead said Ben Lister is in doubt for the first two games in Pakistan due to an ankle problem.

