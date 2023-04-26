Will Colorado’s losses become Texas A&M’s gains?





Remember when Texas A&M took head to head during the initial opening of the transfer portal in late December? Yes, over 30 players left the program due to lack of playing time, or simply needing a change of scenery, but nonetheless the Maroon and White were apparently doomed to repeat the dreadful 5-7 2022 campaign due to the departure. As things stand, The Aggies have made several key additions through the transfer portal, including four future defense contributors in linebacker Jurriente Davis, and cornerbacks Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, and Josh DeBerry. Depth is still an issue with both the O-line and wide receiver, though, but Aggie fans needn’t worry Colorado buffaloes – the most hyped preseason team in recent history, is in the middle of a sellout at almost every position imaginable. Buy Aggies tickets As of Monday, April 24, new head coach Deion Sanders has entered the ‘trial by fire’ phase of his coaching career after 18 players entered the transfer portal, a total of 41 since his appointment on December 3 last year. Exactly why this is happening isn’t entirely clear at this point, but if Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher are serious about adding as much talent as possible with their remaining grants before the portal officially closes, look no further than those who recently left Boulder, Colorado. The transfer portal has once again grown exponentially following Monday’s news, so here are the top Colorado players to keep an eye on for Jimbo Fisher and his staff in the coming weeks. Sophomore wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson

With a full season under his belt, Tyson recorded 22 receptions for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns, and as a resident of Allen, Texas, College Station would be an easy transition and fit perfectly from a schedule perspective. Junior Wide receiver, Montana Lemonious-Craig

What a surprise it was to see the incoming junior all-rounder from Montana Lemonious-Craig enter the portal after his 6-reception, 168-yard performance in the spring game, his long speed, route running and on-field experience would be an incredible addition to the wide reception area of ​​Aggies. During the 2022 season, Craig recorded 23 receptions for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns. Sophomore cornerback, Jason Oliver

At 6-0 and 170 pounds, cornerback Jason Oliver endured a “baptism of fire” 2022 season, appearing in eight games and recording 11 tackles in the year. the height and need for athleticism is up for grabs, while most likely it wouldn’t hurt to contribute to special teams for the Aggies either. Junior Security, Jeremy Mack Jr.

After his highly productive 48-tackle sophomore campaign, former JUCO recruits Jeremy Mack is looking to take his hard-hitting style of play elsewhere. While Texas A&M’s safety rotation brings back two proven starters in Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, it’s just a good idea to add a proven option that’s eager to join a winning program while also providing an extra layer to the defensive backfield. Sophomore offensive tackle, Alex Harkey

Another JUCO product, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, stands at 6-6 and just over 300 pounds and is a native of Buda, Texas. As the 6th-seeded JUCO transfer of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Harkey’s size and massive potential should be intriguing enough to Fisher and his staff, especially given the lack of depth at the OT position taking effect in 2023.

