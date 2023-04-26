Women’s tennis senior Kaplan gives opening speech

Vestal, NY – Senior student-athlete women’s tennis Laura Kaplan has been selected to deliver a commencement speech, the university announced on Tuesday. Kaplan, a business major and Dean’s List student with a GPA of 3.95, will address the School of Management ceremony at the Events Center on May 14 at 3:30 p.m. She becomes the fifth Bearcat student-athlete since 2012 to earn the special honor – and the third female tennis player (Jessie Rubin, 2013, Tiffany Dun, 2019).

“Though nerve-wracking… being chosen to deliver the SOM Commencement Speech is an incredible honor,” Kaplan said. “It definitely feels like an opportunity of a lifetime and an experience I will remember forever.”

Kaplan will return to campus and the tennis team next year to begin her MBA.

Student-athlete commencement speakers (since 2012)

2012 – Michelle Eberhart, Women’s Athletics

2013 – Jessie Rubin, Women’s Tennis

2015 – Shavonna Hinton, Women’s Track/Cross Country

2019 – Tiffany Dun, Women’s Tennis

2023 – Laura Kaplan Women’s tennis

________________

University position on Kaplan (written by Katie Ellis)

brought tennis Laura Kaplan from her home in Sydney, Australia, to Binghamton, where she graduated in business administration from the School of Management (SOM).

“I wanted to come to the US to continue my sports activities, but I also wanted to go to a great university, experience life in another country and generally broaden my life perspectives,” Kaplan said. “My mother was born in Long Island, so there was a natural inclination for New York. I researched a lot of business schools and connected with a few coaches. As soon as I interviewed Coach Libby, I knew this was the one. And I never look back!”

Kaplan clearly remembers her first day at Binghamton. “The uber dropped me off outside my room and my college experience had begun. Reality had definitely set in; I didn’t know a single person out of 18,000 students at this university,” she said. On her first night, she found herself walking up to random people and saying hello “and they’re literally some of my best friends now.” Fast forward 3 1/2 years, and she can no doubt say that “the friendships I made in this unfamiliar and stressful situation were the cornerstone of my college experience.”

As admitted in January 2020, Kaplan was just getting used to when she was sent home due to the COVID pandemic. Because she was in a completely different time zone, she went to class at odd times. “I had to get up for lectures at 3:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and there were also difficult exam schedules. I used to have an exam at 2:00am!”

As a student-athlete, Kaplan has had to manage her time and schedule carefully to balance her studies with a highly disciplined tennis schedule, as well as making time to experience college life. “One of my favorite experiences was joining a corporate fraternity and becoming its social chairman, which has created some lifelong memories.” She is also an active member of the Binghamton University Advisory Committee (SAAC), which spreads awareness and education to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes.

Kaplan has also seen a bit of the country traveling with the tennis team. “Tennis in the spring is incredibly busy, but one of the benefits is traveling with the tennis team,” she said. While there’s generally no time for a lot of sightseeing, she’s gone to some random towns and had some unusual experiences, like throwing an axe!

States in Australia are all similar, so traveling in her native country isn’t a big culture change, but Texas was a bit of a culture shock, Kaplan admits. “The culture, the climate, the food, the accent. It was like a different country and I had a great experience there,” she said, including a memorable hockey game.

Kaplan has only been home a few times since the school returned to in-person classes and will spend the summer after starting as an audit intern at KPMG in San Francisco. In the spring, she plans to return to Binghamton to pursue an MBA at SOM.

What happens next is uncertain.

“I am not aware of the legal requirements for me to work in the US,” she said. “There’s so much I have to look at, but I would work in the US for a few years if given the chance.”

Ultimately, Kaplan envisions herself working in an investment bank and involved in advising or advising client relationships. “That’s my thought at the moment,” she added. “I’ve taken a lot of finance courses, so investment banking makes sense.”

“I’ve built great relationships with my professors here, and it’s incredibly helpful to get real advice from them about internships and career moves,” she said.

Whatever the future holds, Kaplan takes one day at a time, seizes every opportunity and lives “her best life.”