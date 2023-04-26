Sports
Women’s tennis senior Kaplan gives opening speech
Vestal, NY – Senior student-athlete women’s tennis Laura Kaplan has been selected to deliver a commencement speech, the university announced on Tuesday. Kaplan, a business major and Dean’s List student with a GPA of 3.95, will address the School of Management ceremony at the Events Center on May 14 at 3:30 p.m. She becomes the fifth Bearcat student-athlete since 2012 to earn the special honor – and the third female tennis player (Jessie Rubin, 2013, Tiffany Dun, 2019).
“Though nerve-wracking… being chosen to deliver the SOM Commencement Speech is an incredible honor,” Kaplan said. “It definitely feels like an opportunity of a lifetime and an experience I will remember forever.”
Kaplan will return to campus and the tennis team next year to begin her MBA.
Student-athlete commencement speakers (since 2012)
2012 – Michelle Eberhart, Women’s Athletics
2013 – Jessie Rubin, Women’s Tennis
2015 – Shavonna Hinton, Women’s Track/Cross Country
2019 – Tiffany Dun, Women’s Tennis
2023 – Laura KaplanWomen’s tennis
________________
University position on Kaplan (written by Katie Ellis)
brought tennis Laura Kaplan from her home in Sydney, Australia, to Binghamton, where she graduated in business administration from the School of Management (SOM).
“I wanted to come to the US to continue my sports activities, but I also wanted to go to a great university, experience life in another country and generally broaden my life perspectives,” Kaplan said. “My mother was born in Long Island, so there was a natural inclination for New York. I researched a lot of business schools and connected with a few coaches. As soon as I interviewed Coach Libby, I knew this was the one. And I never look back!”
Kaplan clearly remembers her first day at Binghamton. “The uber dropped me off outside my room and my college experience had begun. Reality had definitely set in; I didn’t know a single person out of 18,000 students at this university,” she said. On her first night, she found herself walking up to random people and saying hello “and they’re literally some of my best friends now.” Fast forward 3 1/2 years, and she can no doubt say that “the friendships I made in this unfamiliar and stressful situation were the cornerstone of my college experience.”
As admitted in January 2020, Kaplan was just getting used to when she was sent home due to the COVID pandemic. Because she was in a completely different time zone, she went to class at odd times. “I had to get up for lectures at 3:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and there were also difficult exam schedules. I used to have an exam at 2:00am!”
As a student-athlete, Kaplan has had to manage her time and schedule carefully to balance her studies with a highly disciplined tennis schedule, as well as making time to experience college life. “One of my favorite experiences was joining a corporate fraternity and becoming its social chairman, which has created some lifelong memories.” She is also an active member of the Binghamton University Advisory Committee (SAAC), which spreads awareness and education to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes.
Kaplan has also seen a bit of the country traveling with the tennis team. “Tennis in the spring is incredibly busy, but one of the benefits is traveling with the tennis team,” she said. While there’s generally no time for a lot of sightseeing, she’s gone to some random towns and had some unusual experiences, like throwing an axe!
States in Australia are all similar, so traveling in her native country isn’t a big culture change, but Texas was a bit of a culture shock, Kaplan admits. “The culture, the climate, the food, the accent. It was like a different country and I had a great experience there,” she said, including a memorable hockey game.
Kaplan has only been home a few times since the school returned to in-person classes and will spend the summer after starting as an audit intern at KPMG in San Francisco. In the spring, she plans to return to Binghamton to pursue an MBA at SOM.
What happens next is uncertain.
“I am not aware of the legal requirements for me to work in the US,” she said. “There’s so much I have to look at, but I would work in the US for a few years if given the chance.”
Ultimately, Kaplan envisions herself working in an investment bank and involved in advising or advising client relationships. “That’s my thought at the moment,” she added. “I’ve taken a lot of finance courses, so investment banking makes sense.”
“I’ve built great relationships with my professors here, and it’s incredibly helpful to get real advice from them about internships and career moves,” she said.
Whatever the future holds, Kaplan takes one day at a time, seizes every opportunity and lives “her best life.”
|
Sources
2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2023/4/25/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-senior-kaplan-to-give-commencement-speech.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s tennis senior Kaplan gives opening speech
- Nebraska nonprofit rings New York Stock Exchange opening bell
- The UK has blocked Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion bid for Activision, saying it would “significantly reduce competition”.
- Naloxone: FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Narcan Nasal Spray with Dr. Bobby Mukkamara | AMA Update Video
- The Eastern Cape policeman who commanded the K9 unit has been honored by Turkey for its rescue efforts in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake
- Donald Trump to stand trial over E Jean Carroll rape allegation
- John Stamos Almost Saved The Olsens From Full House Child Actor’s Hell
- 6 podcasts for fashionistas and the curious
- Microsoft Activision Deal: UK blocks Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns.
- Xi Jinping speaks with Ukrainian Zelensky for the first time since the Russian invasion
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Prevent Microsoft/Activision deal to protect innovation and choice in cloud gaming