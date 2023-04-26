Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Games and Strategy

It’s the lightest day of the NHL playoffs yet. Only two games are scheduled, and not due to the end of the series, although we could see an end of a series on Wednesday. Hey, soon this will be the norm. Maybe we can acclimate to this Wednesday schedule. Here are my DFS recommendations, in terms of guys to schedule, as well as guys to avoid.

GOALIE

Alexander GeorgievCOL vs SEA ($35): Three of these four teams finished in the top six in goals per game. The Avalanche was 11th, but Philipp Grubauer had a .895 save percentage this season, so I’m not going to go that route. Georgiev had a 2.53 GAA and .918 savings percentage this year. In short, he’s clearly the second best goalie out there, and I think the Kraken are less of a threat than the Panthers.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Phillip GrubauerSEA at COL ($24): I mentioned Grubauer and I mention him here now. The Kraken allowed just 27.0 shots at net per game this season, but the playoffs were different. Colorado has posted 131 shots on Grubauer to date, and just because it finished 11th in goals per game doesn’t mean I want to take a shot at Germany’s netminder.

CENTRE

JT ComperCOL vs SEA ($17): Compher has a point in each of his last two games, putting him on track this postseason. He also averages 3:15 per game on the power play in this series after averaging 2:46 during the regular season. The Kraken had the 21st penalty kill and it’s harder to avoid shots when you’re a man.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty BeniersSEA at COL ($14): Beniers may win the Calder, but he only has one point in this series. Not only that, but he will miss Jared McCann on his wing for the foreseeable future. Skating alongside Ryan Donato just doesn’t provide the same benefit.

WING

Evan RodriguesCOL vs SEA ($18): Rodrigues plays on Nathan MacKinnon’s wing and has an assist in three games in a row. In fact, he has at least one point in five of his last six appearances. As I noted, Grubauer had a .895 save percentage during the regular season.

Story continues

Taylor HallBOS vs FLA ($17): Hall is doubling down, and I don’t mean he skated two lines. No, he had one point in Game 2, two in Game 3 and four in Game 4. I’m not asking for eight points on Wednesday, but whether it’s Alex Lyon or Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers’ goaltending situation is a reminder that they had a GAA of 3.32 this year.

WINGS TO AVOID

Carter VerhaegheFLA at BOS ($23): Verhaeghe has picked up two points in this streak, which isn’t bad, but it doesn’t compare to the 42 goals and 31 assists he had during the regular season. Plus, it’s all about the matchup. The Bruins finished first in GAA and penalty-kill percentage this year, and even though Game 2 was a mess, Linus Ullmark still has a .926 save percentage in this series.

Jordan EberleSEA at COL ($17): Eberle has a point in each of his last two games, although both were home games. The winger did not have a point in Denver’s two appearances, or in his last three regular season games. With only four teams playing, and with McCann out, I don’t know if Eberle can keep up his proverbial momentum.

DEFENSE

Devon RopesCOL vs SEA ($20): Toews was on fire with 14 points in his last 11 games. While he didn’t have a point in Game 4, he should have plenty of opportunity to get back on track on Wednesday. Cale Makar is the one who injured McCann with a hit, and he’s been hit with some league discipline, sidelining him for Game 5. Toews is expected to be the main beneficiary.

Dmitry OrlovBOS vs FLA ($17): Orlov has been an important addition to the Bruins, a team already underfoot in the NHL. He has scored at least one point in every game of this series, including two points with the extra man. The Russian got some extra power play time due to his recent play, and the Panthers had the 23rd penalty kick.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Aaron OakleafFLA at BOS ($20): Ekblad is expected back for Game 5, but will he be at full capacity? Even if he is, he has no point in this series. Considering the Bruins had a 2.12 GAA this season, that’s not very surprising.

Vincent DunnSEA at COL ($15): Dunn has been a star for the Kraken this season, recording 14 goals and 50 assists. Unfortunately, he went ice cold at a bad time. Dunn has no points in his last seven games, and Georgiev did have a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage this season.