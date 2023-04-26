Cal Poly falls to Santa Clara in 10 innings, 11-10





SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Shortstop Malcolm Williams broke a 10-10 tie in the 10th inning with his third home run of the year as Santa Clara recovered from four behind to beat Cal Poly 11-10 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday afternoon at Shephen Schott Stadium. Ryan Staffords fifth home run of the season in the top of the tenth gave Cal Poly a 10-9 lead before Santa Clara scored twice in the bottom of the tenth. Efrain Manzo tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Coleman Brigham, setting the stage for Williams’ game-winner. With the loss, Cal Poly is now 0-5 in extra-inning games this season, all 10 innings, and walked for the fifth time in the last 15 games. The Mustangs are 3-9 in one-point games and 4-3 in two-point games, 4-13 when they score first, and have lost six times when they outhit the opponent. Cal Poly fell 10 games under .500 for the third time this year, 14-24, while Santa Clara, who won the two-game midweek series against the Mustangs this season and won eight of their last nine games, improved to 20-15 . Cal Poly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and also led 4-3, 9-6, 10-9 but couldn’t hold onto it. Jake Steels opened the game with a home run down the right field line. Aaron Casillas followed with an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and Wyatt King doubled to drive Casillas home. Santa Clara tied the game with a three-run rally in the third before Cal Poly regained the upper hand in the fourth and loaded the bases with a single and two hit batters before Steels forced a third and a entered point. Santa Clara led 6-5 before Cal Poly scored four runs in the seventh on an RBI-single by Taison Corio and a three-run home run over the scoreboard Evan Cloyd his third of the year. Santa Clara tied the game again with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Cal Poly’s 13-10 advantage in hits was boosted by Casillas, Corio, Cloyd, Ryan Fenn And Joe Yorke , each with two hits. Fen extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two hits. Brigham hit three hits, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning that made it 9-9, and drove in four runs for Santa Clara. Skylar Hales (4-4) earned the win by pitching the last two innings for Santa Clara. Holden Garcia (0-1) suffered the defeat. Each team hit three home runs and used six pitchers. Cal Poly’s pitching staff walked eight and hit five Bronco batters. Cal Poly returns home to host UC San Diego for a three-game Big West Conference series Friday through Sunday at Baggett Stadium.

