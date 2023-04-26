Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) ink three star players





Damien Provost, Daniel GonzalezAnd Enzo angles commit to MLTT providing a significant boost to the league’s growing talent pool NAPLES, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT.com) has announced the signing of three star players to the league: Damien Provost, Daniel GonzalezAnd Enzo angles. The addition of these players to the already talented league roster is sure to make for an exciting and competitive season. MLTT (PRNewsfoto/Major League Table Tennis) Damien Provostby Franceis a former French champion and has played professionally Spain And Monaco; Provost has earned numerous accolades in his career, including a gold medal at the European Championships. He brings a wealth of experience and skill to the MLTT. “I am very happy to join the MLTT and play along the United States. It is an exciting opportunity for me to compete at the highest level and help raise the profile of table tennis in the world USA.” Daniel Gonzalezby Puerto Ricowon the gold medal in the National Championship of Puerto Rico, played professionally in Europeand competed in major tournaments around the world. “I am excited that there is finally a professional league in the US that attracts many talented players. I look forward to being part of the inaugural season and contributing to the success of MLTT.” Enzo anglesby Franceis one of the top ranked ITTF players and was ranked 77th in the world in 2022. He previously played professionally Europe and has competed against top players around the world in international tournaments. “It’s an honor to be a part of the MLTT and play along the United States. I can’t wait to take on the best players in the league and show the fans what I’m capable of on the pitch.” “We are delighted to welcome Damien, Daniel and Enzo,” said MLTT CEO, Flint Lane. “These three players are well regarded around the world for their style of play and their achievements. Their addition to the league reinforces our commitment to bringing the highest level of table tennis to our fans. As we launch our first season, we are delighted to bring on board these talented players whose exceptional skills will bring excitement to the American table tennis scene, and we eagerly await their contributions.” Story continues The 2023 MLTT season kicks off in September and fans will be able to watch Provost, Gonzalez and Angles in action as they take on some of the best players in the league. About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee. MLTT’s mission is to provide the best table tennis experience for both athletes and fans. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world and bring with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive. MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are committed to growing our competition and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest level in the sport. For more information, go to www.mltt.com or for press inquiries, contact [email protected] decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-league-table-tennis-mltt-inks-three-star-players-301807462.html BRON Major League Table Tennis

