Former Bulls center named after Muma College of Business 25 under 25;

Former Bulls cornerback Webster honored with USF Outstanding Young Alumni Award

TAMPA, APRIL 26, 2023 Outliers in South Florida’s former football program Brad Cecil (2018-22) and Kayvon Webster (2009-12) have received recognition from the university’s Muma College of Business and Alumni Association, respectively.

Cecil, a second-ranked center at USF with 50 career starts, was named a member of the Muma College of Business 25 Under 25, which recognizes both undergraduate and graduate students from all USF campuses who have demonstrated success in at least at least two of the following four categories: academics, leadership, professional development, and campus/community service.

Cecil has earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in three years and is on track to graduate with an MBA in May. He was chosen by players and coaches to serve as team captain for three years in a row. He serves on USF’s Inclusive Excellence Committee, has been on the USF Athletics honor roll several times, and also serves as a representative for the football team on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, advocating for the student-athletes at USF. Cecil is also proud of his work with Big Man Big Heart, where he has used his name, image, and likeness options, and helped others raise more than $425,000 for charity. His particular campaign is with Bode Wyatt, a 7-year-old Bulls fan battling Leukemia. Cecil’s campaign not only helped Bode and his family, but also gave them a behind-the-scenes look at USF’s athletic facilities, practices and games.

Webster, an all-conference cornerback with the Bulls and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, was recognized as one of six honorees at the Outstanding Young Alumni Awards event held by the USF Alumni Association on campus. A graduate of Health Sciences, Webster co-founded and co-owned two successful eateries in Miami: Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar and Vybe305. Entrepreneurship marks his second career. From 2013 to 2020, he played in the National Football League and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2015.

Earlier this week, USF saw a record six players recognized when the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. The Bulls honored included three graduates returning for the 2023 season, including quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark.), wide receiver Sean Atkin (Viera) and long snapper Andrew Beardall (Merritt Island). They were joined by graduates Brad Cecil (Jacksonville), a 2022 Campbell Trophy semifinalist, cornerback Josh Green (Palm Harbor) and security guard Dusty room (Thick tip).

The Bulls have named 18 players to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society since its inception, with a previous programming season featuring a high of four earning the honor in 2013.

USF will open the 2023 season on September 2 in Western Kentucky before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M on September 9 and Alabama on September 16. The Bulls open the American Athletic Conference and play against Rice at home on September 23.

USF returns three primary starters on offense starting in the 2022 season, four including senior offensive tackle Donov Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts in his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters on defense starting in 2022, led by safety Matthew hill (Lawrenceville, Georgia) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 22 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 will begin 2022 for a season-ending injury) and Side room Brown (Raleigh, NC/started last two games of 2022).

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battery , and had 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls had back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, set a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

