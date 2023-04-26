Vaisakhi Cup developed by Warwickshire Cricket Board to encourage participation





Warwickshire Cricket Board organized an event to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi For 19-year-old Ria Gill, cricket is much more than just a hobby. “It’s not about playing, it’s about community, it’s about helping people and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for cricket,” she told BBC Sport. Gill works as a volunteer coach with Warwickshire Cricket Board while studying Biomedical Sciences at the University of Sheffield in her first year. And thanks to her work at Edgbaston, she was present last weekend at the inaugural Vaisakhi Cup – a competition set up to celebrate the Sikh festival of the same name. “Vaisakhi is important to me because it is a time to reflect and connect with my roots and heritage and there is a great sense of community and belonging,” said Gill. “It’s a reminder of those values ​​and it’s a chance to return to your faith. “This event helps to stay healthy in a welcoming social atmosphere powered by sport.” Gill started playing cricket when she was 12 and has since had the chance to bowl through Warwickshire against Indian Under-19 World Cup winner Shafali Verma and her batting idol Smriti Mandhana in the nets. Ria Gill (left) and India batsman Shafali Verma (right) “It personally helped me with my game around professionals and speaking to these great personalities who are like me, it was so inspiring,” said Gill. “Cricket has opened up so many different avenues for me and I want other girls to be fearless too, try cricket and just have a good time. It’s not about the result, it’s about feeling good about yourself.” The event was also a source of inspiration for 13-year-old Millie Kalia. “It’s important to see people like me enjoying the sport, it shows me that if they can play, I can too,” she said. “Seeing other Sikh or South Asian girls play gives my mood a boost and it’s so encouraging. “There should be more events like this because it’s not about hitting a ball with a bat, cricket helps me to have a good mind. “I use it to relieve my stress and when I get home I’m always glad I played.” A recent Sport England report external link revealed that participation in sports returned to pre-pandemic levels and cricket numbers had risen by 124,000 last year. Yet the sport is still dominated by men. Warwickshire’s Community Participation Officer, Simran Riat, helped organize the event in hopes of developing women’s cricket in the Sikh community. “We don’t have enough role models in the South Asian community and we want to help introduce them to the game,” Riat said. The event also provided an insight into the different types of opportunities available off the field, including coaching and umpires. In the UK there is currently only one woman external link who is part of the field crew on international stages. The event included a round-robin cricket match aimed at people new to cricket with a local Sikh drummer group performing later in the day.

