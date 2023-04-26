Auburn football will face Iron Bowl rival for the transfer portal QB goal





Auburn football will likely compete against Iron Bowl rival Alabama for access to the Notre Dame transfer portal at quarterback, Tyer Buchner — at least according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, who said the same thing on April 25: I expect Alabama and Auburn to show interest in QB Tyler Buchner when he officially enters the transfer portal. https://t.co/mQ6sHSBlJV — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) April 25, 2023 ESPN’s Pete Thamel told that the Crimson Tide could be a logical landing spot for Buchner due to their needs below center and the presence of former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Nick Saban’s coaching staff. “A logical landing place for Buchner would be Alabama,” Thamel wrote. “Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left the Irish for the Crimson Tide this offseason. In Alabama’s spring game on Saturday, it became increasingly apparent that the program lacks a well-defined starter. Nick Saban was lukewarm in his endorsement of a Crimson Tide quarterback after the spring game, and the coach left the door open in his post-game comments about the Crimson Tide looking to the transfer portal as a potential fix for the position. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, the two Alabama players vying to replace Bryce Young as starting quarterback, struggled during the spring game, throwing three interceptions combined while completing less than half of their passes. Thamel also mentioned TCU and Stanford as possible landing sites for Buchner should he decide not to return to South Bend after he’s tabled a return to Notre Dame. Maroon football would be a surprising landing spot for Tyler Buchner Buchner isn’t exactly the type of quarterback prospect Auburn football fans would expect from Hugh Freeze right now. The Tigers have two quarterbacks with more big game experience (Robby Ashford, TJ Finley) and one with arguably more potential (Holden Geriner). Buchner could provide competition under the center, but he probably wouldn’t get a guarantee from Freeze to get snaps either.

