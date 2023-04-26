Tennis Recap: Buckin’ Elks run the table to claim the Northwest 1A title





The Elkin boys’ tennis club put the finishing touches to an undefeated regular season with a pair of wins last week to clinch the outright Northwest 1A Conference championship. With wins over Mount Airy (6-3) and Alleghany (8-1) last Tuesday and Friday, the Buckin’ Elks finished their conference schedule at 10-0 and their overall record at 15-0. The championship also secured a spot in next month’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A double playoffs. The brackets for the post-season will be placed on May 1. Against the Granite Bears, the Buckin’ Elks had some heavy wins, none greater than Owen Jennings’ three-set win at No. 1 singles. The junior dropped the first set to Georgie Kriek 1-6, but bounced back to win the next two sets 7-6 and 10-8. Like Jennings, both Connor Ballard and Luke McComb won hard-fought games at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Ballard won 6–3, 7–6 while McComb triumphed 8–6, 6–1. Aidan Ballard and Tim Stevens also won at No. 3 and No. 5 singles respectively. Jennings and McComb prevailed in No. 1 doubles with an 8-4 win. Elkin ran the singles table against the Trojans with Jennings, Connor Ballard, Aidan Ballard, McComb, Stevens and Cole Macemore taking singles victories. The tandem of Silas Shore and Bo Huff added a victory in doubles as the sophomore and junior secured a 9-7 win at No. 3 doubles. McComb and Macemore also won at No. 1 in doubles. East Wilkes, which placed third in the Northwest 1A, stepped out of the league last week, recording wins over Piedmont Community Charter (7-2) and North Wilkes (7-1). The Cardinals will now wait to see if their 13-6 overall mark (6-4 in the league) is good enough to earn them a wild card bid for the state’s double playoffs. But before dual play resumes, Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount will all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference tournament at Elkin Park for the next week. Elkin 6, Mount Airy 3 Single people Owen Jennings (ELK) b. Georgie Kriek 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 Connor Ballard (ELK) b. Cannon Strickland 6-3, 7-6 Singles Aidan Ballard (ELK v. Carson Hill (Sr.) 6-4, 6-4 Luke McComb (ELK) d. Kieran Slate (Sun.) 7-6, 6-1 Tim Stevens (ELK) b. Connor Sechrist (Jr.) 6-1, 6-0 John Juno (MA) d. Cole Macemore (Sr.) 6-1, 6-0 Doubles Jennings/McComb (ELK) d. Strickland/Hill 8-4 Kriek/Juno (MA) d. C. Ballard/A. Ballard 8-4 Slate/Pinto (MA) d. Stevens/Macemore 8-3 Elkin 8, Alleghany 1 Single people Owen Jennings (ELK) b. Zander Russel 6-0, 6-1 Connor Ballard (ELK) b. Kaden Miller 6-3, 6-2 Aidan Ballard (ELK) b. Rodolfo Lopez 6-1, 6-0 Luke McComb (ELK) d. Jonathan Arenas 6-0, 6-0 Tim Stevens (ELK) b. Jose Garcia Martinez 6-0, 6-0 Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Joseph Azuara 6-0, 6-0 Doubles McComb/Macemore (ELK) d. Miller/Arena’s 8-1 Russell/Martinez (ALL) d. Jeremy Zamudio/Webb Snyder 8-6 Silas Shore/Bo Huff (ELK) d. Lopez/Azuara 9-7 East Wilkes 7, North Wilkes 1 Single people Braxton Long (EW) d. Mitch Adams 6-3, 6-2 Aiden Pennell (NW) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 James Cook (EW) d. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-0 Weston Cook (EW) d. Eden Burkenby 6-2, 6-0 Luke Macemore (EW) d. Cooper Ellis 6-0, 6-0 Owen Combs (EW) d. Ethan Davis 6-0, 6-0 East Wilkes 7, Community Charter Piemonte 2 Single people Henry Tippett (PCC) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-3, 6-1 James Cook (EW) d. Will Clanton 6-2, 6-4 Weston Cook (EW) d. Owen Parker 6-2, 1-6 Luke Macemore (EW) d. Locke McManus 6-1, 6-1 Owen Combs (EW) d. Jack Sherill 6-0, 6-2 Tyler Calloway (EW) d. Diezel Bryant 6-1, 6-0

