Momo Sugiyama earns All-Big Ten Honors





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Prior to Purdue Women’s Golf to find the destination for NCAA postseason play, sophomore Momo Sugiyama earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in her first season as a Boilermaker. Sugiyama, the first recruit under the new head coach Zak Byrd , has led Purdue through the 2022-2023 season. The Australian has already set a single-season school record for six rounds this year in the 1960s, a mark shared by five other Boilermakers in the program’s history. Ranked No. 77 by Golfstat, Sugiyama paces Purdue in batting average (73.2), low rounds (14) and pars (373). In six of the eleven tournaments, Sugiyama has produced Purdue’s lowest individual tournament total. That includes last week’s Big Ten Championship, tied for 13th. Her sophomore campaign has seen three Top-5 appearances, including at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (March 24-25), where she defeated 13 golfers ranked in Golfstat’s Top 100. She finished that tournament with a total of 142 (73-69), the second-best 36-hole total in the school’s history. Sugiyama also placed fourth at the Windy City Collegiate Classic (October 3-4). She finished fifth on the individual standings and helped the Boilermakers clinch the team title at the Tulane Classic to begin Spring (February 12-14). Sugiyama is no stranger to earning all conference honors. Before moving to Purdue, she collected First Team All-Big West honors as a freshman in Hawaii, setting single-season school records for batting average (73.40), rounds of par-or-better (13), birdies (85 ) and 54 hole score (211). Another Boilermaker received recognition when the conference honors were announced. Graduated student Danielle du Toit was Purdue’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner. In her fifth season as a Boilermaker, du Toit has played in 45 tournaments totaling 124 rounds. She joins Sugiyama as the only two Boilermakers to play in all 11 events this season. Sugiyama, du Toit and the Boilermakers find out where they’re headed for NCAA Regionals Wednesday afternoon (April 26). The NCAA selection show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on the GOLF Channel. PLAYER OF THE YEAR Crystal Wang, Illinois FIRST MAN OF THE YEAR Dianna Lee, Northwest COACH OF THE YEAR Emily Fletcher, Northwest FIRST TEAM ALL BIG TEN Crystal Wang, Illinois

Nicha Kanpai, Maryland

Patricia Mackova, Maryland

Dianna Lee, Northwest

Jieni Li, Northwest

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwest

Kelly Sim, Northwest

Caley McGinty, Ohio State SECOND TEAM ALL BIG TEN Hailey Borja, Michigan

Monet Chun, Michigan

Valentina Rossi, Michigan State

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Kelli Ann Beach, Nebraska

Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State

Lauren Peter, Ohio State

Momo Sugiyama Purdue SPORTS PRIZE Crystal Wang, Illinois

Jordan Amelon, Iowa

Alexis Florio, Indiana

Angela Garvin, Maryland

Anika Dy, Michigan

Leah Herzog, Minnesota

Shannon Kennedy, State of Michigan

Megan Whittaker, Nebraska

Jennifer Cai, Northwest

Jillian Bourdage, Ohio State

Isha Dhruva, Penn State

Danielle du Toit Purdue Nicole Ewing, Rutgers

Emily Lauterbach, Wisconsin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purduesports.com/news/2023/4/26/womens-golf-momo-sugiyama-earns-all-big-ten-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos