U23 DISTRICT COMPETITION STARTS

This Sunday, April 30ewill see the opening pair of Cricket Leinster’s brand new U23 District Competition take place, with the curtain raiser Dublin University hosting the Dublin City team, while The Maws will see the South Dublin & Midlands side play host to their Fingal counterparts.

This match is yet another step towards a new way for players to showcase their abilities with a very busy summer of Leinster Lightning and Lightning Bolts cricket ahead. Something Lightning Coach and Pathway Manager Nigel Jones is very excited about;

Firstly there’s excitement but look it’s no secret that when cricketers get into their late teens they often make life decisions and other things happen for them so to keep cricket more relevant to them and give them something to look at keep striving in this kind. of the environment from an U23 perspective it gives us a bit of a range from that 18/19 year old to the 22/23 year old to go head to head and get more cricket in them.

Looking up to the Future Series (Lightning Bolts) side, where the side is made up of guys who come almost straight from that youth environment and go up to the age of maybe 25 and sometimes a little older, this adds an extra layer that helps give guys opportunities to raise their hands for it. For me it’s important to see what comes through, the transition from youth to adult cricket.

Jones is quick to recognize club cricket’s wider role within the trajectory system, but hopes this competition can help fill in areas for certain players;

League cricket and club cricket are also very important in that context and I think if we were able to create a few layers in that area where guys might get opportunities in roles that better suit their game that would be helpful as club cricket can be a bit restrictive. sometimes depending on the club’s needs or goals.

So I think the youngsters coming through an environment like this will give them some opportunities and play roles that will help them progress and obviously create healthy competition for spots in the Bolts side and then of course push through to the Leinster Lightning team.

Yeah so I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks we should see some excellent cricket and good luck to all the players involved in the squads

Kicking off at College Park, the hosts, captained by Gavin Hoey, will boast a side that will certainly not bring a lack of quality to the competition. Their squad will include no less than 3 players who represented the Lightning squad in the 2022 season in Hoey, Theo Dempsey and Mikey O’Reilly, as well as a host of players who are regulars in their clubs.st XIs. The most notable of these is David Vincent, who broke through at Clontarf last season with two centuries in the second half of the season. He can be expected to become a key player at the top of the table for this side. Dublin University is notably without Matthew Humphreys this weekend, with the Lisburn man currently on international duty.

Dublin University team plays against Dublin City; David Vincent (Clontarf) David Cosgrave (Pembroke) Will Todd (Pembroke) Rory Betley (DUC) Sanil Gupta (Pembroke) Stephen Black (Phoenix)Gavin Hoey (Pembroke) Theo Dempsey (Phoenix) Mikey O’Reilly (YMCA) JJ Waltz (Merrion) Ben McCabe (Clontarf)

The opening day opponent for the students will be the Dublin City side, who compete under the watchful eye of Merrion head coach Nicky Kenny. Series level, and will give Dublin University a very tough task to open the league against. They are captained by Railway Union captain Liam McCarthy and the inclusion of Clontarf overseas man Ruan Cronje is a great boost for the team.

Squad Dublin City plays against Dublin University; Aaron McGeehan (Clontarf) Ashil Prakash (Railway Union) Ruan Cronje (Clontarf) Macdara Cosgrave (Pembroke) Calluses O’Byrne (Phoenix) Liam McCarthy (Railway Union) Brandon Kruger (Railway Union) Noah Smith (Pembroke) I would be Bhoja (Merrion) Patrick Morris (Pembroke) Cillian McDonnell (Clontarf) Conall Woods (Clontarf)

Dublin City expanded squad for U23 District Series; John McNally (Clontarf) Esmat Ibrahimi (Railway Union) Luke Thomson (Clontarf) Philippe Le Roux (Railway Union)

This match will see several club mates battling each other, Clontarf providing 6 of the 23 players, while there are 7 from Pembroke and a further two from Merrion providing an off-spinner on each side. However, the University of Dublin is just taking advantage of the experience battle between the two sides, and on paper alone, it could well be the battle between the two leg-spinning all-rounders that proves key in this game, as Gavin Hoey from Leinster Lightning sure to join horns with Tarf overseas Ruan Cronje at some point in the game.

KEY BATTLE: Gavin Hoey vs Ruan Cronje

At Kilcock, Dom Joyce coaches the South Dublin & Midlands side, in week one they play host to Fingal in a game that looks to be packed with top quality operators.

However, the SDM squad also sends a strong line-up, with players from Carlow, Leinster North Kildare, Terenure and YMCA in their 12-man squad, including double interpro Samus Lynch who really turned heads in the Ireland Academy Euro T10 campaign last autumn, former Ireland U19 international Jamie Forbes, and Mark Tonge returning fresh from a cricket season in Melbourne.

Dublin, Ireland. Sports Hub Senior League Cup B Round 1. Pembroke v Terenure. Park Avenue, Sandymount. Saturday, April 23, 2022.

South Dublin and Midlands squad against Fingal; Aviral Shukla (Leinster) Samus Lynch (Tenuur) Jamie Forbes (YMCA) Tom Johnson (YMCA) Srihan carp (YMCA) Darsh Shetty (Tenuur) Mark Tonge (Leinster) Robbie Alam (Carlo) Tristan de Beer (Leinster) Joe Osullivan (Leinster) Ryan Smith (Ten hour) Husnain Maroof (North Kildare)

Joyce is looking forward to competing in the inaugural competition;

I am very excited about this match. I think it’s a great addition to the trajectory system in Leinster cricket and gives players another chance to showcase their skills.

I think Sunday’s game against what will probably be a very strong Fingal side will be a big test, but hopefully our players can rise to the occasion and put on a strong performance.

The Fingal side is coached by legendary Ireland international and current Balbriggan coach Andre Botha, who has engineered back-to-back league victories for his new club in 2021 and 2022. He will undoubtedly want to get the best out of his team. side, which also looks exciting, with two players competing in the 2022 IP50 Series in Nathan McGuire (Warriors) and Muzamil Sherzad (Lightning), as well as several others involved in the Lightning Bolts set-up.

Fingal Squad plays South Dublin & Midlands; Hunter Kindley (Malahide) Nathan McGuire (Hast) Muzamil Sherzad (The hills) Yaseen Sherzad (The hills) Dylan Lues (Balbriggan) Matthew Pollard (Balbriggan) Luke Whelan (Northern Province) John Devane (Northern Province) Chris De Freitas (Balbriggan) Cameron Rowe (Balbriggan) Dirham Burke (Malahide) Forqan Hassandaza (Northern Province)

Fingal expanded squad for U23 District Series; David Ohalloran (Malahide) Matthew Weldon (The hills) Eoin Birch (Balbriggan) Athar Farooqui (The hills) Cian Zeroty (The hills)

Botha herself is very much looking forward to being involved in this innovation;

I am very excited to be a part of this new innovation from Cricket Leinster to create an additional pathway for young cricketers to raise their hands and hopefully put their name in the hat for Jonesy to win his senior Bolts and Lighting sides to choose from.

Hopefully this tournament will take off and grow in the years to come as I believe there are many young cricketers who may not always be seen or fall between the cracks. Hopefully the weather plays a role and we look forward to some good cricket from all teams. This can only make CL stronger.

This game sees some seriously talented ball forwards taking on some excellent bowlers, and it’s fair to say the battle many people are looking forward to will be at the top of the South Dublin & Midlands innings where Terenures star man Samus Lynch will face new man in Skerries Muzamil Sherzad, in a battle between two men who both represented the Leinster Lightning last season.

KEY FIGHT: Samus Lynch vs Muzamil Sherzad