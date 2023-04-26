Boys’ Hockey: Cardinals Recognize Comeback Season – Alexandria Echo Press





ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria boys hockey team had a decent end to the season. Alexandria started the season with a 1-9 record, but rallied to win the Section 6A title and made it to the final day of the 2023 MSHSL Class A State Tournament. The Cardinals finished the season with a record of 15-14-1 and averaged 4.03 goals per game, while the number of opponents remained at 3.2 per game. Alexandria had two players selected to the All-Section 6A Team, senior forward Tyler Kludt and junior defenseman Jack Lamski. Alexandria senior Tyler Kludt (7) skates around some St. Cloud Cathedral players during the Minneapolis Class A State Tournament consolation game at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on March 11, 2023. Sam Stuve/Alexandria Echo Press Kludt led the team in points with 45. He had 22 goals on the team and was second on the team with 23 assists. He was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. Lamski finished third on the team in assists with 21, and he had five goals. He was named defensive player of the year for the team. The Cardinals had honorable mentions from all sections, junior forwards Leo Kompelien and Gavin Olson, along with senior forwards Nick Peterson and Joe Lamski and goaltender EJ Rasmusen. Kompelien was third on the team in points with 34 with 19 goals and 15 assists, while Olson had 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists). Peterson had 31 points with 19 goals and 12 assists, while Joe Lamski was second on the team in points with 37 points with 12 goals and 25 assists, the latter leading the team. Rasmusen made 519 saves, had an .874 save percentage, 13 wins and 3.25 goals against average. He had two shutouts on the net this season. Alexandria goaltender Elijah Rasmusen (1) and defenseman Jack Lamski (2) try to keep the puck out of whack during the season-opening 4-3 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on December 1, 2022. Sam Stuve/Alexandria Echo Press Rounding out the team awards, junior goaltender Jackson Carvers won the team’s hardest worker award. Carvers made 144 saves, 2.65 goals against average and an .883 save percentage. He had two wins at net this season, one of which was a shutout. The Cardinals have named their captains for next season. Jack Lamski will serve as the main captain, while Kompelien and Gage Castle will be the assistant captains.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He is also assigned to do some news stories as well.

