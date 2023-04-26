ITTF leadership meets Chinese Olympic Committee Chairman Gao Zhidan in Beijing





ITTF President Petra Srling today visited Gao Zhidan, President of the China Olympic Committee (COC) and Director of China’s General Sports Administration, in Beijing. Liu Guoliang, Vice President of ITTF, Chairman of the World Table Tennis Board and President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), as well as Steve Dainton, CEO of ITTF Group, also attended. Both sides had a cordial exchange of views on a number of topics, including their positive cooperation in recent years, China’s successful hosting of several international table tennis events, and the way for future development. In particular, the COC has always supported the involvement of Chinese players in ITTF events, with an equal participation rate for male and female athletes. This further emphasizes that table tennis is a sport that promotes gender equality and inclusiveness and shows the bright future of table tennis to all who love the sport. President Srling reiterated her gratitude for the successful organization of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Chengdu 2022 and thanked the COC for overcoming the many challenges of a global pandemic while working hard to coordinate and ensure the event. After Chengdu 2022, two World Table Tennis events were also successfully held in China, actively adhering to the concept of sustainable development supported by ITTF. During the meeting, President Srling also gave the COC an update on the preparation of the ITTF for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. COC Chairman Gao Zhidan acknowledged ITTF’s efforts in a number of key areas, including improving governance and transparency, strengthening sport integrity and anti-doping, promoting gender equality and diversity, and implementing sustainable development. He also praised World Table Tennis and the ITTF Foundation for their substantial progress in professionalizing table tennis events and promoting development through the sport. Gao Zhidan also noted that China has been regularly awarded the hosting right of multiple major ITTF and World Table Tennis events, a testament to the recognition and trust that international sports organizations have in the country. He also thanked ITTF for the consistent support to CTTA and Liu Guoliang for his work in international sports organizations. He promised that China will continue to host more sports competitions and training camps in the future, further fulfilling its role as a global sports powerhouse. President Srling and the ITTF delegation also visited the Table Tennis Hall of the General Board of Sports Training Bureau on that occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2023/04/26/ittf-leadership-meets-chinese-olympic-committee-president-gao-zhidan-beijing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos