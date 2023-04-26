Johnnies Face No. 13 Gustavus Thursday in MIAC Semifinals





Saint John’s tennis will visit No. 13 Gustavus Adolphus in the MIAC semifinal at 3:30pm on Thursday, April 27 in St. Peter. Live statistics A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (9-9, 5-4 MIAC) opened the MIAC Men’s Tennis Playoffs with a 6-3 loss of fourth-seeded St. Scholastica in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday (April 25) at the Duluth Indoor Sports Complex. SJU won all three doubles matches and won three singles matches with a tie-breaker in the third set, avenging a 9–0 loss to the Saints in the Johnnies’ season opener on February 18 at Sartell. Junior’s double tandems Ian Adland (Brainerd, min.)/senior Will McDowell (Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman) and senior Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar)/sophomore Ryan wants (Northfield, Minn.) won 8-5 scores at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while seniors Hunter and Will Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) recorded a narrow 8-6 victory over No. 3. CSS entered the board with a win over No. 5 singles, but P. Fischer made it 4-1 with a win over No. 2: 6-3, 0-6, 6-1. McDowell took the postseason victory by winning his game at No. 1: 2-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. H. Fischer recorded the Johnnies’ sixth win at No. 4: 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. The tie-breaker in the third set was played to 10 points after the team game was decided. A LOOK AT THE GUSTIES: Gustavus Adolphus (20-10, 9-0 MIAC) completes a four-game win streak with a 7-2 victory over Carleton last Saturday (April 22) in Rochester to clinch the Gusties’ 34th straight MIAC title. Senior Nick Aney is ranked fourth, as is GAC as a team, as a singles player in Region VII by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). He is 7-6 (1-1 MIAC) at No. 1. Sophomore Marco Siviero ranks 18th with a record of 14-16 (1-0 MIAC). Aney and senior Daniel Fouchier are tied for fourth with a 10-3 record (2-0 MIAC) at No. 1 in doubles. LAST MONTH: Then not. 14 Gustavus handed SJU a 9-0 loss in St. Peter earlier this season on March 26. H.Fischer/W. Fischer came closest to victory for SJU with an 8-7 (10-8) loss on No. 3 doubles. P. Fischer and junior Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) both lost a set with a 7-6 (7-5) decision at No. 2 and 6 singles, respectively, while junior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) went to 7-5 in his second set at No. 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gojohnnies.com/news/2023/4/26/tennis-johnnies-face-no-13-gustavus-thursday-in-miac-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos