3 Women’s Tennis opens WAC tournament against #6 NM State





ARLINGTON The Vaqueros women’s tennis team from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) earned the No. 3 ranking in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) tournament after a strong season and they hope to keep the momentum going to continue a long run. to make. “This is what it’s all about, the end of the season. We’ve been peaking at this all year. Getting third is a small goal, but I’ve told the team we haven’t achieved anything yet. We still have a long way to go,” said the head coach West Nott said. First up, the Vaqueros (12-8, 7-2 WAC) will face the #6 New Mexico State Aggies (10-13, 4-5 WAC) Thursday at noon at the UTA Tennis Center. UTRGV defeated NM State 6-1 as the two teams met in Edinburg during the regular season, but they know the Aggies, who won the 2022 WAC Tournament Championship, will not be an easy way out. “NM State has pretty much the same lineup as last year, they just added one or two pieces that are really good players. We’ve got the best of them at home but I’m sure it’s going to be a lot harder this time around because everyone we standing with our backs against the wall. We’re prepared and we’re ready and we’ll see what happens,” Nott said. Awaiting the Vaqueros in the semifinals on Friday at 9 a.m., they will be the winner of the first round game between #2 Tarleton and #7 Seattle U. On the other side of the bracket, #1 UT Arlington gets the chance to run for the championship game on the comfort of their own lanes. The women’s championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. The team has seen solid play from several singles players, including juniors Leah Karren And Isabelle Bahr ,who have swapped positions in the No. 1 and No. 2 flights, although Karren saw most of the action at the top of the lineup. sophomore Marjorie Souza And Barbara Martinez were solid in their debut seasons in 2022 and were even more impressive this year, posting 8-1 and 7-2 records in conference singles respectively to lead the team. Senior Stephanie Wilke anchors the lower third of the setup. But what really anchors UTRGV’s success is its great doubles play. The great team chemistry and consistent practice in practice helped the Vaqueros claim the double point in 13 games this season, resulting in a 12-1 record in that situation. Doubles opening matches allow the Vaqueros to put themselves in the driver’s seat with the double, and they aim to do just that as they chase a tournament championship and the automatic qualifier bid for the NCAA Tournament. Nott credited assistant coach Ekaterina Vorobeva for helping the team work on pressure situations to be mentally prepared for the task ahead. “We’ve hung our hats all year to win the double because if we win the double, chances are we’ll be on the winning side,” Nott said. “We also pushed situational things. Sometimes the margins are so thin in college tennis, so we focused a lot on who can win the next two points out of three and give it a little follow-up. Hopefully we can come through the stressful situations and it pays off.” Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

