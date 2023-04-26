An unparalleled hockey rivalry: fighters astride the gap between London and Sarnia

Article content
This London-Sarnia hockey series is not only close to the city.
It’s about shared benches, weight rooms, family meals, and mutual respect. Hunters Lambton County’s roots intertwine like mesh on goalposts in this historic OHL Western Conference Final.
Our kids were the same age, so Mark and I coached AAA minor hockey all the way together in Sarnia, Sting president Bill Abercrombie said of the Knights GM. His son Garett and my son Matt were the same age. Dale’s son Tucker was with us until he went to London. We alternated who was head coach every year.
We’ve been good friends for a long time.
London assistant coach Rick Steadman, Dale and Mark’s cousin, also played his minor hockey in Sarnia for the Lambton Lightning, before the organization passed to the Jr. Sting. Brad Staubitz, Stings’ head coach, was his teammate.
In the summer, Brad and I hit the gym together at Ironworks, said the 38-year-old from Oil Springs. We trained with (Sting coach) Alan Letang. He was older than us, but always helped us. He’s been good to us since we were kids.
Long before they bought the Knights, the Hunters were Sting supporters. Steadman and Dylan Hunter grew up following the fate of the team while their Uncle Mark sat behind the bench.
We were at the (new) rink when it first opened and were always behind the Sting, Steadman said. We went to the old rink (now called the Pat Stapleton arena) and it was our first time actually watching OHL hockey. I remember the people four and five deep and hanging over the glass at the old barn. It’s a real community atmosphere, they want their team to do well and they want to see good hockey.
However, the black-and-gold is no longer part of the Hunter shade. Almost everyone switched to green 23 years ago.
Were actually knights through and through, Steadman said. The only one we haven’t changed is my brother Adam’s wife, Dana. Her father (Rob Hislop) is the Sting’s doctor. So there are still connections there.
The pride and excitement of the Sting faithful does not end with reaching the third round for the first time. They are confident that after watching London become a Memorial Cup regular and 12-time winner of the Midwest Division over the past two decades, they now stand shoulder-to-shoulder with junior hockey’s most consistent team.
This is like nothing I’ve ever seen before, said Sting assistant GM Mark Glavin, who joined the club right after the Hunters bought the Knights. It felt different since the trade deadline and the city is on board. The game we played against London towards the end of the year felt like a playoff game. The opener against Guelph (in round 1), our building has never been louder.
We’ve had incredible individual talent here in the past with (Steven) Stamkos, (Alex) Galchenyuk, (Travis) Konecny and (Jakob) Chychrun. You go through our coaches: Shawn Camp and Dave MacQueen had won championships elsewhere, and we hired Joe Canale after he was world junior coach. We were never able to break through before, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying.
Chychrun, a senator from Ottawa, has already contacted the team wanting to attend one of the London-Sarnia games.
Playoff encounters between these two are rare, but of course the rivalry still had some interesting milestones.
When current London assistant coach Dylan Hunter was up for the OHL draft, the Hunters feared that Sarnia would choose him before they had the chance. Hockey Hall of Famer Dino Ciccarelli, Sting co-owner, stepped in to stop them from making that roster.
Four years ago, London tangled with a goalkeeper and wanted to pick up veteran Western Leaguer Dylan Myskiw at range. The Sting grabbed him first and forced the Knights to trade.
And of course the OHL concept had another wrinkle this past weekend. Now both teams have one of Sting Hall of Famer Jon Sims sons.
We were all trying to learn the same lessons, Abercrombie said. I know London has a lot of rivalries but to me Knights and Sting is a bit like Hatfields and McCoys. Dale and Mark are both from our area, play here, have all their family members and everything else here. They are the hardest working guys in the business and we try to be that way.
They have always been the standard of excellence in this league. The proof is in the pudding in the number of people they develop for the NHL. It’s second to none, and hockey has been pretty good for London since they’ve been around.
This will be an exciting chapter.
You can’t get a better net matchup than Brett Brochu against Ben Gaudreau, both world class Canadian juniors.
Logan Mailloux and Ethan Del Mastro are two of the best defensemen in youth hockey. London coach Dale Hunter is an accomplished tactician and Letang assisted him at the 2020 World Junior Championships in Ostrava.
Both teams have incredible depth. The skilled Sarnia has a little more scoring power, but the swift knights defend better than most.
This is a dream come true and the icing on the cake of taking on London, Abercrombie said. When I’m not cheering for us, I’m cheering for the Knights. I know deep down that the Hunters are also glad we made it here.
Just try to beat each other’s shit on the ice. And beyond that, always be friends.
