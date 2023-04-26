Sports
Table tennis. With Alexis Lebrun, the Chinese are worried
You said Alexis Lebrun’s game greatly destabilized the Chinese, masters of the discipline. So you’re not surprised by his win, in the quarterfinals, against Fan Zhendong, world n1, Macao, on Friday?
It doesn’t surprise me, because anything is possible with this boy and his brother, Flix, who I often have with him. It is fantastic to implement this achievement now. In addition, knowing that Fan Zhendong was in a very good period. Go for that match, against that player, at that moment. It was great Alexis. We also feel that Ma Long (n 4 in the world, in the semi-finals of the tournament) is not far off, he is a real problem for him (4-1 defeat). Competition after competition, he takes the measure of world table tennis. He is indescribable to his opponents. Its great quality is to be unpredictable and creative. I was in Singapore for his return to competition after his injury, and the Chinese, including Fan Zhendong, were in the stands for his first game. They worry, they want to see what he can produce, they analyze it, but despite everything they do, Alexis manages to hurt them. So it’s interesting. We tell ourselves how far will this boy go? . We are just over a year away from the Olympics, so naturally we are thinking about the possibilities
Isn’t this the hardest thing that starts for him after this win?
This is often the most difficult hike. Sitting and stabilizing on a level is an extra step. Right now we feel like it crosses easily. He is not unbalanced by what is happening around him. He is very well surrounded by his family, his close associates. We’re not immune to periods like this, but we know it happens to the best. However quickly he exceeds them, he sanctifies this new status. He is in the top 20 in the world (n 19), he is expected in every competition, he is the man to beat. But putting on this costume is just doing what he’s always done, which is to focus on his game. We’re not worried, but even if it happens, it’s also interesting to be able to react to it and adapt to it and even prepare for it. better for what will happen to him in 2024 where there will be even more expectations around him.
Does this victory symbolically change his status in the eyes of the best players in the world?
Symbolic, yes. He had already defeated Liang Jingkun, world n 3, last October, but Fan Zhendong is the reigning world champion, he is the current world n 1, and by far in terms of points! a has a special value, because Chinese players do not fail at this level. He played it at his best level, but Alexis beat it at his best level. This is where Alexis is, in fact, one of the few players to beat a world No. 1 like Fan Zhendong.
We feel something is changing in the French ping and there is a lot of enthusiasm around us, said Alexis Lebrun after his victory in Macau. Do you feel it too?
Yes, normally. The story of these two brothers is beautiful. Alexis was the 214th player in the world a year ago to this day. Flix was born 400 and something like that. Their trajectory is fantastic, they are real rockets. They get along well with their environment and they are simple, they carry good sporting and human values. They are complementary, they are guys with real family history, they are young, bubbly, fun to be around, generous with their partners and respectful with their opponents. People identify well with them because they are accessible. In the table tennis world, these are real examples. They are the first to go through such an increasing and rapid trajectory. We can say to the athletes behind it: they succeeded, so why not you? They give hope to many people. I think it’s perfectly normal that people like them and that they’re attractive.
Alexis Lebrun had decided to treat two major tendinitis late last year and went three months without playing. Since his return he is even better
He is very well surrounded, he always worked three to four hours a day on his health, his physique, to get back to this state. He did not leave the ball-racquet contact, he juggled, video. And we know that his ping pong is a solid, creative ping pong table that would come back no matter what. And eat the thing. We knew there was no danger in terms of game level. The only risk was physical, how would he last? But the work done was very professional and very well done. All credit goes to the people who guide him and work with him on a daily basis.
