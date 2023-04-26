Seven ACC Women’s Golf Teams earn bids for NCAA Regionals





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Seven Atlantic Coast Conference women’s golf teams have earned bids to the 2023 NCAA Regionals, the GOLF Channel announced Wednesday. Wake Forest leads the way as a No. 1 seed and is joined in this year’s competition by Clemson, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia. All teams will compete in a three-day, 54-hole regional May 8-10 to determine the 2023 NCAA Championship field. Five teams from each region and the top person not on a forward team will advance to the finals, which will be held May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Wake Forest, which is ranked #2 nationally in the latest GolfStat Rankings, becomes #1 at the Raleigh Regional Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The Demon Deacons will be joined by No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 8 seed and host NC State. The Virginia Tech duo of Morgan Ketchum and Becca DiNunzio will compete in Raleigh as individuals. ACC champion Clemson earned the No. 4 seed in the Pullman Regional at Palouse Ridge Golf Club. The Tigers are joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina. Duke becomes the No. 5 in the Palm Beach Gardens Regional at PGA National Resort Palm Beach, while Miami sophomore Sara Byrne stays in the Sunshine State and plays as an individual. Virginia claimed the number 5 seed in the Westfield, Indiana Regional at The Club in Chatman Hills. Louisville’s Carmen Griffiths and Notre Dame’s Lauren Beaudreau will also head to Westfield to compete individually. ACC NCAA Women’s Golf Regional Selections

Regional Location Pullman Palouse Ridge Golf Club (Pullman, Washington) #4 Clemson

#8 North Carolina Westfield The Club Regional Location in Chatham Hills (Westfield, Indiana) #5Virginia

Individuals: Carmen Griffiths, Louisville & Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame Raleigh Regional Site Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, North Carolina) #1 Wake Forest

#3 state of Florida

#8 NC state

Individuals: Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech & Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech Regional Location Palm Beach Gardens PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida) #5 Duke

Individuals: Sarah Byrne, Miami

