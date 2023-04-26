Christs Church star Healey rolls into tennis championship





The quest for history continues for Chase Healey. The Christs Church star is one win away from a third straight Class 1A state championship after three singles victories in Orlando. Last year, Healey became just the second player in area history to win back-to-back championships, joining Duvals George Yenavine (1922-23) as the only local player to achieve the double. If Healey wins on Wednesday, he would be on an ultra-exclusive state list. Only six players in a history dating back to 1922 have won three overall state championships. Had the pandemic not wiped out the 2020 season, chances are Healey would be aiming for an unprecedented fourth title in a row. Healey defeated Circle Christians Ben Moore 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Monday, then defeated Dorals Alejandro Urdaneta 4-0, 4-1 in the semifinals and defeated Max Pettingell 4-2, 4-2 in the individual final on Tuesday. The weather forced the tournament to change its format to two sets of four. Healey will play True North’s Brennon Chow in the overall championship. Two-time All-News4JAX Player of the Year, Healey has never lost a singles game in his high school career. He has three varsity losses, one in the postseason in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Healey and playing partner Caleb Shepler fell 6-0, 6-3 to Gabriel Roane and Sebastian Roane in their quarterfinal doubles match. In the team portion of the state tournament, Auburndale defeated the Ponte Vedra Girls in the Class 3A Semifinals 5-1. The Ponte Vedra boys were swept 4-0 by eventual state champion Wiregrass Ranch. In the 3A girls’ singles draw, Oakleaf’s Althea Tabora won her opener 6-0, 6-0 against Hillsborough’s Samantha Bala, but lost to Riverview’s Sofiya Janos (6-1, 1-6, 11-9) in the quarterfinals. Fletchers Reef Davis and Jonas Boyd lost their Class 3A quarterfinal match against Osceolas Jovan Golijanin and Alessandro De Bernardo, 8-3.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/sports/2023/04/25/chasing-history-christs-church-star-healey-rolls-into-tennis-championship-match/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos