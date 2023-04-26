Minnesota Wild participates in NHL Global Series 2023 – Sweden





SAINT PAUL, min. – The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced plans for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Swedenwith the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota WildlifeOttawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Wild is the road team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m. CT (5 p.m. in Sweden) and the home team against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, November 19 at 7 a.m. CT (2 p.m.). in Sweden) at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Minnesota Wild fans interested in tickets and travel packages to the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden can sign up at wild.com/globalseries. The exclusive Fan Tour packages include: round-trip airfare, hotel stays, tickets to both Wild games, access to an exclusive Wild event, guided tours, a 2023 Global Series – Sweden Commemorative gift and more. Full package information with additional details will be sent to everyone who signs up in May. Please contact the Minnesota Wild Fan Relations Team at (651) 222-9453 (WILD) if you have any questions about travel packages. Tickets and travel packages for fans to the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden will go on sale on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CET (5 p.m. CT) at LiveNation.se/NHL. The 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden marks a record four NHL clubs in one European city for regular season games and marks the second time the Wild play regular season games in Europe. Minnesota participated in the 2010 NHL premiere in Helsinki, Finland, playing two games against the Carolina Hurricanes at Hartwall Arena. The Wild lost to the Hurricanes 4-3 on October 7, 2010 and fell 2-1 in a shootout on October 8, 2010. This will be the first time the Maple Leafs play regular NHL season games outside of North America, the second time for the Red Wings and the third such trip for the Senators. Each team will play two regular season games in Stockholm as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden. Minnesota has eight Swedish players on its current roster: Jonas Brodin (Karlstad), Joel Eriksson I (Karlstad), Philippe Gustavsson (Skelleftea), Marcus Johansson (Landskrona), John Klinberg (Gothenburg), Gustavus Nyquist (Halmstad), Oskar Sundqvist (Boden) and Jasper Wallstedt (Vastera). To date, 38 NHL regular season games have been played outside of North America, with 32 in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular season games played in Sweden, 12 of them in Stockholm at Ericsson Globe. The 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden marks the 10th season in total that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular season games. These games reward the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe who enjoy live NHL games available through international broadcast and media partners including YLE, Nova, Sky Sports, ProSieben and Viaplay, as well as the NHL’s streaming service, NHL.TV. The NHL’s biggest star players can also be seen on numerous social media platforms and so on NHL. com in eight languages, for the international fans of the League. Learn more about the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden will be announced when available here, as well as at NHL.com/sv and international social media account @NHLsvwhich will serve as the official home for all the latest news and information about the 2023 NHL Global Series – Swedenas well as other features from around the NHL.

