The Isle of Wight’s popular Pickleball group bring in England No. 1 to coach





The pickleball star led two full days of coaching sessions at the West Wight Sports and Community Center in Freshwater. It followed the success of a similar well-subscribed event at the venue last December. Pickleball, for those who have never heard of it or know nothing about the wildly popular American phenomenon, is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Thaddea Lock gives Mike Duffey one-on-one pickleball technique coaching. (Image: Simon Proffitt) Thaddea Lock, third from left, with members of the Community Center’s West Wight Sport and Pickleball squad. (Image: Simon Proffitt) Two or four players use sturdy paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net. The sport of pickleball has grown in popularity on the island, thanks to the behind-the-scenes work of Simon Proffitt, who organized the special coaching weekend. As a result of the sessions and more players being attracted to the sport, the center benefits from being much more used, he said. Thaddea Lock attends a group coaching session at the West Wight Sports and Community Center at the weekend. (Image: Simon Proffitt) Players putting Thaddea Lock’s coaching into practice. (Image: Simon Proffitt) Simon was recognized for his work developing pickleball on the island, with the ‘making a difference to Island sport’ award, at the recent Isle of Wight Sports Achievement Awards. After an intensive two day coaching Thaddea said: I had a great weekend visiting the Isle of Wight to deliver some coaching sessions. “Simon has done an extraordinary job of establishing pickleball on the island and he continues to spend so much time making sure it continues to grow. Thaddea Lock teaches namesake Ricky Lock a forehand pickleball hit. (Image: Simon Proffitt) Thaddea (centre) and some of the other players she coached at the West Wight Sports and Community Center this weekend. (Image: Simon Proffitt) “I love coming over and helping the players improve. Everyone is so friendly, welcoming and eager to learn. “The sports center is a wonderful facility and an important part of allowing sport to flourish on the island. “Can’t wait to come back soon. I feel really lucky to be a small part of pickleball on the Isle of Wight. The center will host the Pickleball Festival on Saturday, June 24. The event is aimed at all skill levels and will be played using a ‘friendly tournament’ format, with players teaming up with different individuals for each 15-minute match. There are prizes for court winners and an overall winner. Call 752168 to reserve your place. The facility is also looking for pickle ball coach. To be eligible, you must hold a Level 1 IPTPA certificate, or be available on May 7 or June 3 for a coaching course. These are off the island so you must travel the day before. If you are interested in applying or becoming a pickleball instructor please email the center at: [email protected]

