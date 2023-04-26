Cats finish on high note at Big 12 Championship





HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Kansas State’s 24th-ranked men’s golf team scored a 2 over par 281 on Wednesday in the final round of the 2023 Big 12 Championship, held at the par-70, 7,025 yard Prairie Dunes Country Club. – Kansas State’s 24th-ranked men’s golf team scored a 2 over par 281 on Wednesday in the final round of the 2023 Big 12 Championship, held at the par-70, 7,025 yard Prairie Dunes Country Club. The Wildcats held on for seventh place on the leaderboard, finishing the 72-hole championship at 41-over par 1,161. Their score of 2-over par on Wednesday tied for the fourth lowest of the day. K-State improved its team scoring through each round of the tournament, while all five Wildcats improved their place on the individual standings during the final round. “They played really well today,” said the head coach Grant Robbins said. “I’m proud of how they fought back. We just dug too big a hole on the first day. Hopefully we can use this as momentum going into the regionals.” sophomore Cooper Schultz improved seven spots on the leaderboard during the final round to tie for 12th place on 8-over par 288 after scoring 1-over par 71 on Wednesday. His 288-hole total over 72 holes tied for fourth-lowest in school history, while his tie for 12th was the best by a Wildcat at the Big 12 Championship since Jeremy Gandon and Roland Massimino tied for eighth in 2019. The Wildcats’ low rounds of the day were for juniors Luke O’Neill and senior Will Hopkins at even-par 70. Born in Connemara, Ireland, O’Neill recorded three birdies on the day to help him finish with a 72-hole score of 9-over par 289 to finish tied for 15th, a jump from eight places from Tuesday. Hopkins jumped seven places on the leaderboard to finish tied for 21st with 11 over par 291. Senior Tim Tilmanns finished in 29th place on 14-over par 294 when he turned in a 1-over par 71 on Wednesday. His final placement was an improvement of four places from the third round. sophomore Nicklaus Mason moved up three places during the final round to finish tied for 36th with a 20-over par 300. He carded a 3-over par 73 on Wednesday, his best round of the event. No. 10 Oklahoma secured a wire-to-wire victory at 1-under par 1,119 as the Sooners outscored TCU by 18 shots, which climbed three spots on the final day to finish in second place. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, the second-ranked player in the nation, won the individual title with 15-under par 265, eight shots better than the next best player. Kansas State will hear next Wednesday, May 3 at noon (CT) during NCAA Regional assignment High School Central on GOLF Channel. The Wildcats advance to one of six venues and play in the postseason for the first time since 2008 and 2009 in consecutive years.

