BCCI Reportedly Pushing for Bigger Share of ICC Revenue, England Players Approached by IPL Franchises

The BCCI is reportedly seeking a larger share of the ICC’s revenue distribution as the growing threat of full-time Indian Premier League contracts continues to surface.

India, the world’s wealthiest cricket nation, has received AU$550 million from the ICC in the current 2015-23 cycle, representing approximately 22 per cent of the organisation’s total revenue distribution over the eight-year period. Cricket Australia, and most other full-fledged countries, received about $170 million in the latest deal.

However, the BCCI is pushing to increase its revenue share to 37 percent in the next cycle, which equates to about $1.3 billion, The Australian reports.

Last year, the BCCI sold the 2023-27 IPL television rights for $9 billion, nearly triple the value of the previous deal, while the ICC recently sold the 2024-27 Indian broadcast rights for $4.5 billion. IPL franchises eagerly await whether the BCCI will raise the league’s salary cap, creating greater incentive for international talent.

India has unparalleled power in the sport, with the Asian country accounting for around 90 percent of gaming revenue, and the BCCI reportedly believes it deserves a bigger share of the pie.

India should get what the other full members get, former ICC president and ex-Pakistani cricket boss Ehsan Mani said. Forbes last year.

There should not be two classes of full membership. Whether you are a full member or not.

There are two ways to go about this. India would have to withdraw the same amount as other full members or else their amount would have to be frozen for the next eight years to allow the other countries to catch up in that time frame.

India has struck a fantastic deal on the media rights of the IPLs. But the leadership of the ICC needs to convince India to look at the bigger interests of the game.

There needs to be strategic and intellectual thought about what is important to the ICC and the game of cricket.

However, according to the News Corp Reportcan Cricket Australia still expect its ICC revenues to at least double under the new model.

Meanwhile, several England cricketers have reportedly been approached by IPL franchise owners about full-time deals that would see an Indian team become their primary employer, rather than the ECB or a province.

The times reports that at least six England players have been in talks with IPL teams over 12-month franchise contracts, which would see them relying on an Indian club rather than their country for their main source of income.

Earlier this month, The age reported that IPL conglomerates were also actively pursuing Australia’s senior cricketers with lucrative deals.

The next phase of the IPL revolution will see foreign players, especially those close to retirement, turning down domestic contracts in favor of high-paying deals with Indian conglomerates, who ply their trade in multiple T20 tournaments.

These opportunities are huge and they are popping up more and more, Australian captain Pat Cummins said last year.

I think it’s just us as a sport in Australia to make sure we have a really strong vision of what we want Australian cricket to look like over the next five, 10 years because these things are going to keep popping up so get going . front foot, be proactive.

We all want Australian cricket to remain number one, so how can we manage all these different competing interests to try and keep it that way?

Playing for your country, international cricket is still number one for just about everyone right now, especially here in Australia, but we can’t just take that for granted.

We need to make sure it stays that way, and that’s in planning and payment and vision of what it means to be an Australian cricketer.

Players like David Warner and Glenn Maxwell have prioritized international commitments throughout their playing careers, but the balance of power is slowly shifting each year towards the football franchise model.

Australian cricketers are unlikely to take the plunge over the next 12-24 months due to conflicting recruitment rules and the upcoming World Cups, but it seems inevitable that these multi-tournament deals will revolutionize the global cricket economy in the near future.

According to The timesIPL franchise contracts could exceed $9 million a year, a figure that cricket boards cannot possibly match.

“I’m a little scared about what’s going to happen over the next five to 10 years, where cricket is actually going,” Warner said earlier this year.

I’d love guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and Test cricket because that’s the legacy you’d want to leave behind. Playing in the Test arena is great, it’s a real test of cricket and how well you can measure up to the greats of the game.

At the end of the day, everything comes with a financial reward. If you aspire to a central contract, you will be rewarded. I think right now guys are seeing the short term with all the competitions and stuff.

The best way to get value for your currency is to make a name for yourself. There is only a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have long careers. So you want to play cricket for Australia, and you can only get there by putting numbers on the board.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeking a high-paying T20 tournament backed by IPL owners and the BCCI, another threat to the international cricket landscape.

As part of the new MOU, the Big Bash League’s annual Total Payment Pool has been increased from $2 million to $3 million per team to ensure CA retains high-quality players for the T20 league, which is now worth up to $3 million annually. earn 420,000.