Football star Pahokee High faces third-degree misdemeanor charges

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Pahokee High School football star DeeJay Holmes Jr., who signed a letter of intent to play for Ole Miss, is facing a third-degree misdemeanor after dodging an officer with active sirens Monday night, according to Palm Police Beach Gardens. Holmes, 18, was released from jail at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday after posting $3,000 bail. The Palm Beach County Attorney’s Office will file the charges on a court date on May 18 at 8:30 a.m. The three-star football prospect chose the Rebels over Colorado, Central Florida, South Florida and Cincinnati on Feb. 1, according to the Palm Beach Posta WPTV news affiliate. On April 3, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission honored the outside linebacker and defensive end as the Boy Athlete of the Year at its 46th Annual Awards Ceremony. He also won the player of the year award at the Lou Groza banquet last December. As a senior, he led Pahokee High to a 9-3 record, including the Class 1R regional finals. He finished No. 2 in the nation in sacks, posting 32.5 and adding 117 tackles. His number 6 jersey was retired. His cousin, former NFL and Florida State wide receiver Anquan Boldin, also had his jersey retired. In the police report, officers responded to reports of vehicular drag racing around 4:45 p.m. Monday and “nearly causing multiple car accidents” on PGA Boulevard and Prosperity Farms Road. Officers tracked multiple Dodge Chargers, Ford Mustangs, and Porsche vehicles exiting the area heading west on PGA Boulevard. The officer then observed a two-door gray Dodge Challenger with an expired registration and activated its hazard lights. Instead of pulling over, the driver headed north on North Military Trail and continued along Kyoto Gardens Avenue, at one point going 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The vehicle continued along Elm Avenue and finally slowed to a stop on Victoria Falls Boulevard. Homes told the driver he was driving a rental car and that he “didn’t see a place to pull over.” The officer told the driver that he “passed approximately 12 safe places to pull over, including exit lanes, residential areas or side streets,” the arrest report said. The passenger in the car was Xavier Bryant, also a Pahokee football player.

