Dartmouth dual-sport athlete Jenna Donahue thrives in hockey, lacrosse

Wed 26 Apr 2023 | Justin Lafleur| Secondary school

College Women Dartmouth

PHOTO COURTESY OF DARTMOUTH ATHLETICS

Jenna Donahue plays hockey and lacrosse at Dartmouth.

Jenna Donohue doesn’t stop. A dual-sport athlete, Donohue excels at both ice hockey and lacrosse at Dartmouth. Last season on the ice, Donohue finished second on the Big Green in scoring, with eight goals and six assists. Their season ended on Saturday, February 18 at Brown. After a day off on Sunday, Donohue immediately threw himself into lacrosse on Monday. After a long five-month season, the thought of that would sound awful to some, but not to Donohue. I believe my drive ultimately comes down to the love of the sport, Donohue said. I have a purpose, and having no time to do anything else makes me so much more focused. With schoolwork I might have an hour to work so I know I have to get it done. Donohue gets it done in so many aspects of her career and life in Dartmouth. Succeeding in all areas is not as easy as it makes it seem. Playing two sports in college had been on Donohue’s mind for some time. I didn’t want to give up a sport, she said. Many other schools didn’t really have opportunities to do both hockey and lacrosse. It’s definitely unusual. Donohue saw an opportunity in the Ivy League for several reasons. Being at Dartmouth certainly helped; our seasons are shorter than at other schools, she said. We don’t start hockey until October, while other schools start in September. Same with lacrosse. We start February 1, while other schools may start earlier. Donohue was recruited into hockey before she could even be recruited into lacrosse. I was trying to get to a place where I could play both without being officially drafted into lacrosse as well, she said. After Donohues freshman year in her public high school, she attended Loomis Chaffee School, a prep school in Connecticut where she played both sports. I decided to go to a school where games were played every day to help me commit to hockey, she said. Once I got there I was so homesick and really didn’t want to be there, but once the hockey season started I finally fell in love with the school. Everyone around me was so supportive. I still talk to my coach today. Loomis reminds me a lot of Dartmouth; Dartmouth is just a bigger version of Loomis. The people, the staff, the sports, everything is very similar. The experience at my prep school was also super helpful in my transition. Dartmouth’s hockey and lacrosse coaches ended up liking what they saw. While there are now different head coaches for both sports, Liz Keady Norton (hockey) and Alex McFadden (lacrosse) have shown extraordinary understanding. First and foremost, Donohue is targeting the hockey season, so lacrosse is most affected (in terms of missing off-season practices and the start of the preseason). Fortunately for Donohue, McFadden came from Boston College to Dartmouth. While there as an assistant, McFadden coached Kenzie Kent, another hockey and lacrosse athlete. Coach McFadden said, “When you play hockey, you’re all in with hockey,” said Donohue. And once you’re in lacrosse, you’re all ours. Fortunately, we also have the same strength and conditioning coach for both sports, Schuyler Harting, which is very helpful in the transition. It definitely went smoother than I expected. The transition may have been smooth, but not easy. The two sports are quite different in terms of training. Each sport uses different muscle groups, Donohue said. The only things I can think of that are fairly comparable is wrist strength. We do a lot with wrist strength during workouts. But hockey is more about your quads, while lacrosse is more about your calves. They are completely different moves.

Lacrosse can also cause a blow to the knees not experienced on the ice.

In hockey, there’s no pressure on your knees, Donohue said. The last few weeks of hockey I went for a jog, which definitely helped my muscles get used to running.

Hockey conditioning includes some running, but more cycling and on-ice conditioning.

On the ice we do full sprints for 45 seconds, then you have a three minute reset [mimicking shifts in a game]Donohue said. After lacrosse, it takes me a few days to remember how to skate and how to get in shape for hockey.

Donohue has emerged on the lacrosse field as a key member of a Dartmouth team that has won three straight Ivy League games, most recently beating Princeton in a thriller, 15-14. The Big Green goes into Saturday’s regular season finale ranked No. 14 Penn in a tie for third place in the standings.

Dartmouth will be hoping for a top-four finish and a return trip to top-seeded Penn for the Ivy League tournament.

Donohue is one of the many reasons the Big Green is in the position they are in. She has posted seven goals and six assists, including a streak of five consecutive multi-point games. She is also third on the Big Green in draw checks (25) and fifth in induced turnovers (7).

Those stats are generally attributed to a player’s ability to care, McFadden said. While she’s grown a lot offensively as one of our feeders, I’d say one of her biggest roles on this team is making hustles. She makes the little plays that ultimately make a huge difference to our team.

Team is an important word when you think of Donohue. A challenge in playing two sports is finding that chemistry and cohesion with both groups of teammates. It’s a challenge Donohue has risen to in a meaningful way.

Whether in practice or in a game, Jenna does everything she can to bring success to her teammates, McFadden said. Her energy is contagious and she’ll play through a game that gets everyone excited, whether it’s winning a tie or causing a turnover in the ride.

You would think that Donohue might not feel as close to her lacrosse teammates as she does to hockey since she spends less time with them over the course of a year. But that is not the case. Not even a little.

I actually live with lacrosse girls, and next year we’ll have a house with 13 of us, Donohue said. That certainly helps in the low season, to be able to live with them and still keep in touch with everyone. And I do my best to deal with them in the fall and winter.

Come the end of winter, when the lacrosse team is gearing up for the season, and Donohue is winding down from hockey.

They’ve been practicing together for two months, she said. At first I was afraid to enter but everyone was so welcoming. It’s just a great group of girls and the coaches are so accommodating.

Due to NCAA regulations, Donohue cannot participate in lacrosse activities until she makes that switch from hockey. But she puts herself in the best position to succeed, and it shows on the field, both on the stat sheet and with intangibles.

When Jenna can’t participate in lacrosse activities, she does everything she can to maintain her friendships with her teammates, McFadden said. Chemistry is important in any sport, so making sure she develops her relationships off the field will make the transition much easier.

Jenna is a natural athlete and competitor, so when she joins us for lacrosse season, we do our best to ease her back to make sure her body is mentally and physically ready before throwing her into the mix. We want to slowly rebuild her stamina.

It’s safe to say Donohue has learned to adapt.

It’s not just about being able to adapt, but seeing what I like in different groups of people, she said. I would consider both teammates my best friends, but they are different people. It’s nice to see what the world has to offer, not to lock myself into one group.

It’s not just the lacrosse and hockey teammates Donohue is referring to.

I feel like I know so many more people by having connections on both teams, Donohue said.

With a year to go, Donohue is focused on finishing this season on a high note and doing it all again next year for one last ride.

I’m trying to leave the Dartmouth jersey better than I found it, and trying to pave the way for future generations of girls, she said. Next year a girl comes in who actually plans to play hockey and lacrosse. I hope to be a mentor to her and give others the confidence that they can do it, push themselves and be a great student, athlete and person.

Donohue is all of those things, and more, because of her inner drive combined with her Dartmouth environment.

If you don’t love the sport, or you don’t love your teammates and coaches, then it’s not possible to give it your all every day, she said.

Luckily for Donohue, she loves all those things. And because of that, she makes her mark in so many ways.