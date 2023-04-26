National men’s table tennis team in pursuit of gold





Cambodia’s National Table Tennis Team has high hopes for at least one gold medal in the men’s categories at the SEA Games. Table tennis is a racquet sport descended from tennis and is often referred to as ping pong and whiff-whaff. It differs from tennis in that the playing surface is a fixed table as opposed to a court on which players stand. It is one of the chosen sports to compete in the 32nd SEA Games taking place in less than two weeks. A total of 71 players from eight countries will participate in the event, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. East Timor withdrew from the event. Cambodia, as the host country, will send 10 players, including six men and four women, to compete for medals. All have been training with other athletes in China since September last year. The ten will return to Cambodia in a few days. Sun Sothearith, secretary general of the Cambodian Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), said the team is fully prepared for the upcoming match which will begin at Morodok Techo Stadium from May 9-14. The official draw will take place one day before the start of the competition. There have been no concerns or problems for the Cambodian team. They have all had good training in China since last year, Sothearith said. We aim for medals, but cannot guarantee that the team will take gold. However, we have high hopes for the men’s categories. While there is still a lot of room for improvement among women. Table tennis has men’s and women’s teams competing in seven different categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. According to Sothearith, there are some teams to beat in the competition, including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. These teams are excellent and the national team will have to put in a lot of effort to pass them in the tournament, he said. He said the Federation has a tight schedule to host the games and make sure everything is run according to technical requirements and regulations. At the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year, Cambodia won 63 medals, including nine gold, 13 silver and 41 bronze. Kickboxing, Wrestling, Taekwondo and Kun Khmer each took one of nine gold medals, while Petanque won two and Vovinam three. Tags: Cambodia National Table Tennis Team, tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501280226/national-mens-table-tennis-team-batting-for-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos