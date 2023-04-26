Beach volleyball goes to Santa Monica for WCC Championships





MALIBU, California The #19 Pepperdine beach volleyball team begins its postseason push tomorrow, with a trek to Ocean Park Beach in Santa Monica for the West Coast Conference Championships on Thursday and Friday. The Waves were selected as the #2 seed in the tournament behind LMU, and will face #7 Pacific to start the tournament. WCC CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday and Friday (April 27-28) at Ocean Park Beach in Santa Monica, California: First game: #19 Pepperdine (#2 seed) (16-12) vs. Pacific (#7 seed) (0-20) at 10:30am TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: https://gowav.es/3NlCFYK COVERAGE: Live scoring is available from the main tournament page. On Friday there will be a live stream courtesy of the conference. Available results, updates and information can be found on Twitter @WavesBeachVB or on the website www.pepperdinewaves.com. NCAA SELECTION SHOW: The NCAA Selection Show will air on NCAA.com on April 30 at 8 a.m. PT. WAVES AGAIN: Santa Monica calls for a high of 65 degrees for the rest of the week, with morning clouds and afternoon sun. The wind is blowing to the southwest at about 11 miles per hour. LAST WEEK IN LA: Pepperdine had a few close bouts against #5 LMU and #13 Washington, both falling by a slim 3-2 margin. Aubrey Roberts And Alex McLeod debuted as a pair and went undefeated all day, first beating their LMU opponents 16-21, 22-20, 25-13 in the No. 3 position before beating their UW opponents 21-13, 18 -21, 15-10 in the No. 2 position. Additionally, McKenna Thomas And Kate Clemont defeated the Lions in the No. 1 ranking 21-19, 21-14 to start the day. In the last game, Kristine Briede And Madison Oriskovich also won 21-9, 21-18 on court five. GOLF REPORT: Pepperdine has gone 16-12 overall this season, with a 7-2 record at home, 1-4 output on the road, and 8-6 record on neutral sand. Kate Clemont And McKenna Thomas have recently played together at the No. 1 position, putting together an 8-3 record for the Waves. There have been a few pairs in the No. 2 position and last week Aubrey Roberts And Alex McLeod won. McLeod has also spent time in the position alongside Savannah Standage for a 2-4 output, while Standage and Clermont also produced a 14-3 record in the position. Grace Campbell And Gabriella Perez have posted a 17-11 record in the No. 4 position and remain the only pair to have played in that spot. Kristine Briede And Madison Oriskovich have gone 17-8 in the No. 5 position for the waves. A few pairs have played in slot #3, with Gracie Pedersen And Jasmine Suarez leads the pack with five wins. OPPONENTS: In order of placement: LMU (32-9), Saint Mary’s (14-17), Santa Clara (13-19), Portland (7-17), San Francisco (1-24), Pacific (0-20) . TO FOLLOW: Follow @WavesBeachVB on Facebook and Twitter for updates and check out PepperdineWaves.com for full results, summaries and more. Follow @peppbeachvolley on Instagram for a glimpse into the Waves’ team culture and visit @PepperdineWaves for the scoop on all of the Waves’ programming throughout the year.

