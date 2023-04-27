Where would Bijan Robinson have the most value for fantasy football?

It would come as no surprise if former Longhorn Bijan Robinson is a popular first round pick in many fantasy football draws. He will almost certainly be the only running back selected in the first round of Thursday’s actual NFL draft as teams devalue the position.

However, the winner of the Doak Walker award is exceptional and according to many analysts a top-10 talent. He is expected to make an instant impact in fantasy football as well. Robinson is just as good at dodging a tackle as he is running through it. He is as effective as a route runner when he selects which crease to run through.

However, where exactly would his talent be maximized? Let’s take a look at the top five landing spots for Robinson as a fantasy football asset:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders is no longer in Philly and Rashaad Penny cannot be considered a long-term solution with his poor injury history. Boston Scott is a third level player. None of these options can do anything better than Robinson. If the Eagles catch him at number 10, he will join the defending NFC champions who already have Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and the best offensive line in the league.

Robinson could rack up ridiculous numbers in Philadelphia. Add to that the fact that the Eagles also have the number 30 pick: they can have a shot at a groundbreaking player like Robinson at 10, while meeting other needs at 30.

2. Dallas cowboys

Doesn’t Robinson just look like a player Jerry Jones would covet? The Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott with Tony Pollard playing so well last season as the Ohio State veteran continued his slide in production. Despite Elliott’s stats suffering from Pollard’s emergence, he still managed to rush for 876 yards and score 12 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers could be maintained by a rookie sharing time with Pollard.

Robinson is probably already better than Pollard. And it’s clear Pollard won’t be a workhorse as he tended to tire even on good performances when Elliott didn’t play last season. But will Robinson be there at number 26?

3. Los Angeles Chargers

These next two teams come with caveats as their running back situations are a bit up in the air in the draft. Austin Ekeler asked for a trade earlier this offseason, but it looks like he’s not going anywhere for now. If the Chargers still see Robinson on the board at number 21, they may not be able to get past the best prospect since Saquon Barkley.

Robinson is too good not to feature even if Ekeler stays in town, but if LA has enough faith in the rookie, they could grant Ekeler’s wish and Robinson could end up winning fantasy manager leagues. Running behind a good line and catching passes from Justin Herbert can yield some great results.

4. Cincinnati Bengal

The Bengals, who are ranked No. 28, are also in a strange place with Joe Mixon, who is in legal trouble and will cost the team a big hit if he doesn’t retire this offseason. Should the Bengals find Robinson available at 28 (not likely), they could add to an already powerful offense that features a stellar trio of receivers and one of the best passers in the league.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are already hard to defend. Add the versatile Robinson to that backfield with an improving offensive line and it could be an offensive blast. Mixon rushed for 814 yards and caught 60 passes for 441 yards last season. Backup Samaje Perine accumulated 681 total yards and scored six touchdowns, but he’s now in Denver. Imagine the fantasy party when Mixon is released.

5. Baltimore Ravens

They have one of the best O lines in the league, rushing for over 2,700 yards last season. Never mind that JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are still in the backfield. Robinson is a better talent and would lead that group, complement Lamar Jackson and make it difficult for the defense to bring in the quarterback.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a wealth of experience managing large numbers of offenses, including the Georgia Bulldogs over the past two years. He also helped guide Nick Chubb in 2019 as the Browns rushed running back for 1,494 yards and a career-high 36 receptions. The Ravens have the number 22 pick and would do well to take Robinson with them if he falls this far.