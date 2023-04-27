Titans conquer girl town for fourth season in a row; guys win back to back

Peter Burnett
Lewis Central earned their fourth consecutive championship in girls town on Wednesday.
Titans Lexi Opheim (No. 3 singles), Brooklyn Damgaard (4 singles), and Mallory Kjeldgaard took first place, and the Titans No. 2 and 3 doubles teams also won.
No. 1 singles:Jeena Carle (AL) 3-0, Lanee Olsen (LC) 2-1, Landry Miller (SA) 1-2, Cara Ronk (TJ) 0-3
No. 2 singles:Kylie Hansen (AL) 3-0, Oasis Opheim (LC) 2-1, Georgie Bohnet (SA) 1-2, Alexis Poole (TJ) 0-3
No. 3 singles: Lexi Opheim (LC) 3-0, Ella Boes (AL) 2-1, Lexi Narmi (SA) 1-2, Makenna Sorensen (TJ) 0-3
No. 4 singles: Brooklyn Damgaard (LC) 3-0, Mari Valdivia (SA) 2-1, Tegan Tindall (AL) 1-2, Alyssa Koppold (TJ) 0-3
No. 5 singlesMallory Kjeldgaard (LC) 3-0, Lily Barnes (SA) 2-1, Mylee Minturn (TJ) 1-2, Ella Schmitz (AL) 0-3
No. 6 singles: Ella Narmi (SA) 3-0, Lani Bergantzel (LC) 2-1, Lydia Dix (AL) 1-2, Olivia VanSoelen (TJ) 0-3
No. 1 doubles: Carle/Tindall (AL) 3-0; Opheim (LC) 2-1, L. Narmi/Bohnet (SA) 1-2, Ronk/Poole (TJ) 0-3
No. 2 double: Olsen/Kjeldgaard (LC) 3-0, Miller/E. Narmi (SA) 2-1, Boes/Hansen (AL) 1-2, Sorensen/Koppold (TJ) 0-3
No. 3 double rooms: Damgaard/Bergantzel (LC) 3-0, Dix/Romano (AL) 2-1, Valdivia/Barnes (SA) 1-2, VanSoelen/Rylee Perrine (TJ) 0-3
Titans head coach Aaron Rodenburg said hard work and dedication during the offseason have been key factors in the success that led to a double record of 5-1 and Wednesday’s city title.
“The team’s hard work and dedication in the off-season and in training has proven to be key to their good shot selection and execution,” Rodenburg wrote in a text to The Daily Nonpareil. “Senior leadership from Lanee Olsen, Oasis Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel has been pivotal in demonstrating mental toughness and physical stamina.”
Oasis’ sister Lexi remains undefeated at No. 3 in singles as Damgaard and Mallory Kjeldgaard went 6-0 in their singles and doubles victories on Wednesday.
“I am very proud of the maturity and sportsmanship of these ladies, and of the overall effort today.”
Abraham Lincoln powered through the boys’ tennis city encounter mostly on Tuesday, beating Thomas Jefferson and winning all but No. 2 doubles against St. Albert, but ran into a challenge against Lewis Central. The Titans emerged victorious for their second straight city championship.
Number 1 singles (AL): Chris Wailes def. Christian Jensen (LC), 8-4. Wailes placed first among city players in No. 1 singles.
2S (AL): Defeats Tyler Powers. Noah Narmi (SA), 8-4
3S (AL): Blake Higgins defeats. Jace Mundt (TJ), 8-2
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson defeats. Luis Rodriguez, 8-5
5S (AL): Atticus defeats Walker. Caleb Hunt (TJ), 8-1
6S (AL): Defeats Killian McMullen. Cain Cruver (TJ), 8-0. McMullen placed first among city players in No. 6 singles.
No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Narmi/Cole Pekny (SA), 8-3. Wailes/Powers took first place.
2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Mundt/Hunt (TJ), 8-1
3D (LC): Rodriguez/McMullen final. Colby Souther/Bryson Jensen (LC), 8-2
No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Ryan Smith, 9-8 (7-1)
2S (AL): Powers def. James Collins, 8-2
3S (AL): Higgins def. Mundt, 8-2
4S (AL): Defeat Rodriguez. Gavin Belt, 8-0
5S (AL): Walker def. Hunting, 8-1
6S (AL): Defeats McMullen. Cruver, 8-0
No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Smith/Collins, 8-2
2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Mundt/Hunt, 8-1
3D (AL): Defeats Rodriguez/McMullen. Cole Nichols/Braxton Burget, 8-1
No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Christian Jensen, 8-4
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Powers, 8-2
3S (LC): Drew White def. Higgins, 8-5
4S (LC): Johnson defeats. Rodriguez, 8-5
5S (LC): White final Walker, 8-3
6S (AL): Defeats McMullen. Jensen, 8-5
No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Jensen/Fort, 8-2
2D (LC): White/Johnson final Higgins/Walker, 8-6
3D (LC): South/Jensen final. Rodriguez/McMullen, 8-2
Congratulations to the boys tennis team for becoming back-to-back City Champions! A bunch of great young men who are a pleasure to coach!
— LC Boys Tennis (@titanboystennis) April 25, 2023
No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Beijing, 8-1 (7-1)
2S (AL): Powers def. N. Narmi, 8-4
3S (AL): Higgins def. McCoy Daley, 8-2
4S (AL): Defeat Rodriguez. William Tallman, 8-4
5S (AL): Walker def. Nolan Smith, 8-1
6S (AL): Defeats McMullen. Jason skinny, 8-3
No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Narmi/Pekny, 8-3
2D (SA): Defeats Daley/Tallman. Higgins/Walker, 9-8 (7-5). The duo came second in the city meeting on Tuesday.
3D (AL): Defeats Rodriguez/McMullen. Smith/Lehnen, 8-2