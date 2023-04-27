National Hockey League playoff results | tuesday | Sport
Islanders 3, hurricanes 2
Carolina leads series 3-2
RALEIGH, NC Brock Nelson scored by knocking an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, and the New York Islanders added two goals that came from turnovers, beating the Hurricanes and extending their first round playoff series.
The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, but avoided elimination by scoring the first two goals of the game and never trailing.
Pierre Engvall scored midway through the first period after conceding a 1-on-1 shot to Antti Raanta at Carolinas that wasn’t clear. Mathew Barzal took a Martin Necas turnover the other way to beat Raanta for the 3–1 lead late in the second inning.
Ilya Sorokin finished with 34 saves as New York returned the series to the UBS Arena for Game 6 on Friday.
Aho briefly going to the locker room after Nelson’s goal and Paul Stastny scoring for the Hurricanes.
Raanta finished with 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who must win again on the road to avoid a Game 7 at home Sunday.
DALLAS Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each had a power play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second straight game, and the Dallas Stars took a 3–2 first round lead over Minnesota.
Mason Marchment scored early in the second period and Ty Dellandrea added an empty netter with 3:57 left for Dallas. Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his second career playoff shutout.
Seguin’s fourth power play goal of the series came just 2:22 into the game, eight seconds after Wild forward Marcus Foligno’s five-minute major penalty and in-game misconduct for a knee-to-knee hit on Radek Faksa .
The Stars will try to close out the first round of the playoff series in Game 6 in Minnesota on Friday night. The seventh game, if necessary, would take place in Dallas on Sunday.
