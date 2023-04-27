Lagos to host WTT contender in June – Nigeria Independent Newspaper





Of the five cities enlisted to host the World Table Tennis, WTT Contender in 2023, the city of Lagos, Nigeria is next on the calendar to play host to top table tennis players around the world. Since its inception in January, the WTT Contender has been played in South Africa, India, Thailand and Jordan.

In May, the finals of the World Table Tennis Championship of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) were to be held in Durban from May 20 to 28. While in June it is the turn of Lagos, one of the cities synonymous with hosting major table tennis tournaments, having hosted several continental and world championships in the last 10 years. In preparation for the event, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Dr. Kweku Tandoh has been named Event Director for the $75,000 prize money tournament taking place June 12-18 at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall at Teslim Balogun Stadium. Aside from the prize money, players are aiming for points towards their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Apart from Tunis in Tunisia, which hosted two editions of the WTT Contender, and Durban in South Africa, Lagos will be the third African city to host the WTT Series. WTT is the commercial arm of the ITTF launched in 2020, and Board Chairman Liu Guoliang is excited about the new cities hosting WTT events. “The future of World Table Tennis looks increasingly bright in 2023, further demonstrating the global impact of this sport we love.”

“I hope that more cities around the world, especially those outside the traditional powerhouses, will host WTT events, experience the charm of table tennis and ultimately attract more people to participate in the sport. This has always been our most fundamental goal,” Liu said. ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton is encouraged about the sport’s prospects for 2023. “The first two years of World Table Tennis provided a learning experience and, more importantly, a starting point for the future growth that is starting now. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease, the World Table Tennis calendar will continue to grow.

“Providing a global, cutting-edge experience is the goal of World Table Tennis, and this year we will show just how much we can deliver,” he said. The WTT series features Contender and Star Contender events, Champions events for the top 32 men’s and women’s singles players, and Grand Smashes, culminating in the Season-End Cup Final.

