JMU field hockey joins MAC in 2024 | Sun Belt Extra

James Madison will have a new field hockey home, with the Dukes announcing Wednesday morning that they will be joining the Mid-American Conference as an affiliate hockey member beginning with the 2024 season.
JMU will become one of nine MAC hockey programs, joining Appalachian State, Bellarmine, and Longwood as affiliate members, along with full MAC members Kent State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Ohio, and Miami, Ohio.
We were absolutely over the moon, said JMU coach Christy Morgan. It changes everything. All of us, players and coaches, we all have a shot of adrenaline right now. You want to play for something and even though we had a great schedule trying to get us a big bid, to be at a conference you associate with something bigger than you and it’s really powerful and motivating.
JMU left the Colonial Athletic Association and entered the Sun Belt Conference in most sports in the summer of 2022. But the Sun Belt did not sponsor hockey, women’s lacrosse, or swimming and diving (three women’s sports in which JMU has had continued success).
“This comes back to joining the Sun Belt, which made sense for the entire athletic department because of the benefits it brought, but the unfortunate thing is we had three sports programs that had no home,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said . “We found great homes for lacrosse and swimming and diving. Hockey turned out to be a little bit more complicated. It’s really geographically centered in the East Coast and there aren’t that many Division I conferences.”
The Dukes are in the middle of their first season as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference in lacrosse, having already clinched the regular season title while the JMU swim and dive team competed this school year as a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.
But JMU hockey played as an independent last fall and was in the national top 25 poll by the coaches for almost the entire season. But with no automatic bid available to play outside of a conference, the Dukes missed the NCAA Tournament.
The Dukes finished ranked No. 22 in the nation last season. Future conference mate Miami was ranked No. 25.
James Madison, who has a strong history that includes producing 26 All-Americans and winning the NCAA title in 1994, will have to play another fall as an independent.
I am excited to welcome James Madison University as an affiliate member in women’s hockey beginning in the 2024 season, said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher in a press release. JMU has a rich hockey tradition and will strengthen the competition. I look forward to their arrival and the development of new rivalries in this sport.
Last June, the Sun Belt voted at league meetings to add beach volleyball as a sponsored sport and do the same with swimming and diving next year. At the same meeting, the league agreed to explore the possibility of adding hockey, but that possibility has been postponed.
Besides JMU and Appalachian State, Old Dominion is the third full Sun Belt member to participate in hockey and the Monarchs have one of the most tradition-rich programs in the country. ODU currently competes as an affiliate member of the Big East.