JMU field hockey joins MAC in 2024 | Sun Belt Extra





James Madison will have a new field hockey home, with the Dukes announcing Wednesday morning that they will be joining the Mid-American Conference as an affiliate hockey member beginning with the 2024 season. JMU will become one of nine MAC hockey programs, joining Appalachian State, Bellarmine, and Longwood as affiliate members, along with full MAC members Kent State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Ohio, and Miami, Ohio. We were absolutely over the moon, said JMU coach Christy Morgan. It changes everything. All of us, players and coaches, we all have a shot of adrenaline right now. You want to play for something and even though we had a great schedule trying to get us a big bid, to be at a conference you associate with something bigger than you and it’s really powerful and motivating. JMU left the Colonial Athletic Association and entered the Sun Belt Conference in most sports in the summer of 2022. But the Sun Belt did not sponsor hockey, women’s lacrosse, or swimming and diving (three women’s sports in which JMU has had continued success). “This comes back to joining the Sun Belt, which made sense for the entire athletic department because of the benefits it brought, but the unfortunate thing is we had three sports programs that had no home,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said . “We found great homes for lacrosse and swimming and diving. Hockey turned out to be a little bit more complicated. It’s really geographically centered in the East Coast and there aren’t that many Division I conferences.” The Dukes are in the middle of their first season as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference in lacrosse, having already clinched the regular season title while the JMU swim and dive team competed this school year as a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. But JMU hockey played as an independent last fall and was in the national top 25 poll by the coaches for almost the entire season. But with no automatic bid available to play outside of a conference, the Dukes missed the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes finished ranked No. 22 in the nation last season. Future conference mate Miami was ranked No. 25. James Madison, who has a strong history that includes producing 26 All-Americans and winning the NCAA title in 1994, will have to play another fall as an independent. I am excited to welcome James Madison University as an affiliate member in women’s hockey beginning in the 2024 season, said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher in a press release. JMU has a rich hockey tradition and will strengthen the competition. I look forward to their arrival and the development of new rivalries in this sport. Last June, the Sun Belt voted at league meetings to add beach volleyball as a sponsored sport and do the same with swimming and diving next year. At the same meeting, the league agreed to explore the possibility of adding hockey, but that possibility has been postponed. Besides JMU and Appalachian State, Old Dominion is the third full Sun Belt member to participate in hockey and the Monarchs have one of the most tradition-rich programs in the country. ODU currently competes as an affiliate member of the Big East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnronline.com/sun_belt_extra/jmu-field-hockey-joining-mac-in-2024/article_f3f3c113-d118-5559-ac13-44ea297c6d30.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos