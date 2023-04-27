Softball streak broken, shared with Williams





Next game: at the University of Rochester (DH) 29-04-2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Apr 29 (Sat) / 1pm bee University of Rochester (DH) History TROY, NY The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) softball team had their season-long win streak cut short in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday-afternoon by 14 with an 11-1 final score, but quickly picked up where they left off with a one-sided 12-0 victory in game two against Williams. RPI improved their record to 26-6 overall, while Williams goes to 14-14 overall this season. Game 1 Sadie Leonard held the RPI offense through the first game, as she threw seven innings and struckout 14 Engineers. Leonard gave up only four hits with one unearned run. Williams pulled the first run of the game in the top of the second inning and ended from Alexis Cooke scoreless inning streak. Sydney Miller hit a blooping single into center field with a runner on third base and scored Sydney Fleming for an 1-0 lead. The Ephs then added four runs to their total in the top of the fourth inning. A Fleming home run got the ball rolling for Williams, a two-run shot over the left field fence for a 3–0 lead. Then, an RBI double by Roni Ramos and an RBI single by Kaia Glickman each added a run to lift the lead to 5-0. Williams extended the lead to 8-0 with runs in the fifth and sixth inning, with Fleming’s RBI double in the fifth the highlight of the score. With the game ending in the bottom of the sixth, the Engineers moved one run on a two-out error to make it 8-1. However, Williams added runs in the top of the seventh before closing the door for the Engineers in the bottom of the inning. Game 2 RPI wasted no time in calling on the offense and scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning. In total, four RBI-singles came through, with Erin Ashkins she ended the inning with an RBI single in her second at bat of the inning. Leading 6-0, RPI added to that lead in the second inning thanks to a Alex Ledger scored double that Callista Adorno . Ledger then scored himself on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 for Engineers. RPI delivered four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as a pair of RBI doubles went by Evan McDowell And Erin Ashkins sandwiched around an RBI single of Sydney Speanburg take a 12-0 lead. Erika Holowka held the fortress in the circle through the five shutout innings, giving up only four hits and striking out five. She also earned her team-high 11e win of the season, improving her record to 11-1. The Engineers will be back in action on Saturday, April 29 at 1pm as they head out to take on the league’s front runner, the University of Rochester.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2023/4/26/softball-streak-snapped-split-with-williams.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos