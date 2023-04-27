IPL franchises ask 6 England players to quit international cricket, offer deal | Cricket





Owners of top IPL franchises are trying to convince as many as six leading English players to retire from international cricket and take up handsome annual contracts ranging up to £5million to play T20 leagues all year round, the Times London reported. England white ball captain Jos Buttler is one of the biggest stars of IPL 2023 (AP) Almost all 10 IPL franchises have branched into various leagues including CPL (West Indies), SA T20 (South Africa), Global T20 League (UAE) and the upcoming Major League T20 in the US. However, the report does not mention which franchise has approached and who are the players involved in the discussion. There will also be an ambitious Saudi T20 league in which some of the IPL franchises may invest. The report ‘The Times’ quotes: “Initial talks have taken place after at least six England players, including some international stars, were approached by IPL franchise owners asking if they would accept a deal in principle that would see an Indian team take their principal employer, rather than the ECB or an English county.” “This development follows discussions between player unions around the world about the potential implications of 12-month franchise contracts. “A source told The Times that contract offers could come as early as the end of the year.” There is no doubt that T20 cricket is here to stay and T10 is also quickly capturing the public’s imagination. While ICC has always considered placing a limit on the number of competitions an active contracted player can enter in a year, it cannot be ruled out that many young players are retiring from international cricket or giving up the central competition. contracts to become free agents. The only hurdle in such a scenario could be ‘NOC’ of the relevant country’s cricket board. “The likelihood of such a model being adopted has become increasingly likely in recent years as some IPL franchise owners have bought shares in several T20 tournaments in the UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean and now the United States with the new Major League Cricket venture starting in July,” the paper said. The paper also claimed that a similar discussion was also taking place with Australian star T20 specialists. “Discussions have already been held with some high-profile Australian players on full-time deals, but this has now been extended to England players. Contracts can be as high as GBP 2 million a year and even GBP 5 million more.” than five times the value of the highest England central contracts.” The newspaper also talked about the possibility of having partial contracts with both the ECB or the province and the IPL franchise, especially those who play white-ball cricket. “Reduced IPL deals for at least three of the rounds would also be on offer. It is unlikely that any of England’s Test stars will walk away from their central contracts in favor of a franchise contract, but the sheer amount of money on offer makes that a risk in the future. “What is more likely is that players will make ‘tailor-made’ deals depending on their own circumstances, which could result in them being outsourced partly to their country or the ECB and partly to a franchise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl-franchises-ask-6-english-players-to-quit-international-cricket-multi-million-pound-deal-report-101682526456998.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos