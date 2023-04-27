Sports
Ex-high school football player falsely accused of 3 Kendall murders, lawyer says
MIAMI A defense attorney said in court Wednesday that his 21-year-old client, whom he described as a star soccer player with a college scholarship and no criminal record, was falsely charged with three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.
Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews, a former wide receiver for the Miami and South Dade high schools football teams who was arrested in Fort Myers, made his first appearance Wednesday morning before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.
It sounds like a lot of smoke without fire, attorney Richard Docobo, who represented Matthews, said in court.
Detectives identified Matthews as one of the suspects involved in the murder of Jahem Ziegler, 18; Tyleisha Taylor, 20; and William Everett Jr., 22, during the early morning of June 6, 2021 in Kendall.
It appears the vehicle used in the incident belonged to his mother, Glazer said in court, later adding: “He was on the phone with the person in the other car at the time of this incident .”
Glazer also said detectives believe Matthews was outside the Hookah Inn, at 10549 SW 109th Ct., where police officers reported there was a high school graduation party when a shooting occurred.
He may have just been the driver, Glazer said in court as he reviewed the case files.
Detectives linked the shooting outside the Hooka Inn to a crash that followed soon after at the Miami Dade Colleges Kendall campus and another shooting on the Florida Turnpike, police said.
Detectives found Everett and Ziegler, both cousins, in a bullet-riddled car that had crashed into a wall at MDC, at 11011 SW 104 St., across from the Hookah Inn. Police said a firearm was in the car.
Taylor, a Florida Department of Corrections officer who was off duty when he attended the party, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said. She had worked at the Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020, officials said.
Shortly after the Hookah Inn shooting, detectives identified three suspects in the subsequent Turnpike shooting: Keyshad Richardson, 19; Quantayvius McCutchen, 19; and Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17.
Detectives charged Richardson and the McCutchen brothers with leaving the Hookah Inn in a Chevrolet Malibu, following a Nissan Altima, and using a handgun and rifle to injure a driver in the leg while on the Turnpikes southbound lanes.
Four others were also injured in the incident, according to prosecutors. The initial police report listed five people injured and identified a Toyota Camry as involved.
Lee County Sheriffs Office deputies arrested Matthews at 11:35 a.m. on April 20 in Fort Myers and released him into custody of Miami-Dade authorities on Tuesday, records show.
A prosecutor told Decobo on Wednesday that the arrest warrant in the case was sealed until arraignment, as the police investigation was ongoing. Decobo argued that Matthews had a right to early access to the warrant.
Miami-Dade corrections officers held Matthews without bail on charges of one count of conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of first-degree murder, and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.
This is a child who is not a child with a history or a past wrong place at wrong time 18-year-old boy, Docobo said of Matthew’s age and criminal history at the time of the crime.
Records show that on April 12, prosecutors filed the Miami-Dade Police Department’s case against Matthews, and the court assigned it to Circuit Judge Lody Jean of Miami-Dade.
This is a serious case. Let a good lawyer listen to what he tells you, Glazer told Matthew in court.
The list of suspects in the 2021 case also includes James A. Johnson III, 20; Aaron J. Clermont, 20; Willie Lee Thomas III, 21; and Jeremy Devine, 22, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Detectives suspect the murders were related to a feud between Florida City and West Perrine gangs, police said. They asked anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Full coverage of the case
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2023/04/26/ex-high-school-star-football-player-falsely-accused-of-3-kendall-murders-attorney-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rubber sap may not link PM Modi to Indian Christians
- Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, arrested in a drug trafficking case, has been released from Sharjah prison
- Ex-high school football player falsely accused of 3 Kendall murders, lawyer says
- Pharrell Williams’ Seven Best Fashion Moments
- google cci case: Delhi HC issues notice on Google’s petition for ADIF order
- Latest Global Payments News, April 26, 2023 | Source of Payments
- Sudan: Thousands of foreigners still trying to flee the country – BBC News
- Last year, 3 million food parcels were distributed, the charity says
- Animal Health Commission: Skip Dog Parks to Stop Canine Flu Spread in Minnesota
- I’m here because Donald Trump raped me
- Coronation Weekend UK Weather ‘Dry and Mild’ – How was it in previous years? | british news
- Ellie Goulding reportedly working on a documentary about her life beyond music | Entertainment