Ex-high school football player falsely accused of 3 Kendall murders, lawyer says

MIAMI A defense attorney said in court Wednesday that his 21-year-old client, whom he described as a star soccer player with a college scholarship and no criminal record, was falsely charged with three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.

Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews, a former wide receiver for the Miami and South Dade high schools football teams who was arrested in Fort Myers, made his first appearance Wednesday morning before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

It sounds like a lot of smoke without fire, attorney Richard Docobo, who represented Matthews, said in court.

Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews will appear in court for the first time in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)

Detectives identified Matthews as one of the suspects involved in the murder of Jahem Ziegler, 18; Tyleisha Taylor, 20; and William Everett Jr., 22, during the early morning of June 6, 2021 in Kendall.

It appears the vehicle used in the incident belonged to his mother, Glazer said in court, later adding: “He was on the phone with the person in the other car at the time of this incident .”

Glazer also said detectives believe Matthews was outside the Hookah Inn, at 10549 SW 109th Ct., where police officers reported there was a high school graduation party when a shooting occurred.

Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation released this photo of Melchelzadek Matthews. (MDCR)

He may have just been the driver, Glazer said in court as he reviewed the case files.

Detectives linked the shooting outside the Hooka Inn to a crash that followed soon after at the Miami Dade Colleges Kendall campus and another shooting on the Florida Turnpike, police said.

Detectives found Everett and Ziegler, both cousins, in a bullet-riddled car that had crashed into a wall at MDC, at 11011 SW 104 St., across from the Hookah Inn. Police said a firearm was in the car.

Detectives found Jahem Ziegler, 18; and William Everett Jr., 22, dead in a bullet-riddled car that crashed into a wall at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus on June 6, 2021. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)

Taylor, a Florida Department of Corrections officer who was off duty when he attended the party, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said. She had worked at the Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020, officials said.

Shortly after the Hookah Inn shooting, detectives identified three suspects in the subsequent Turnpike shooting: Keyshad Richardson, 19; Quantayvius McCutchen, 19; and Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17.

Detectives charged Richardson and the McCutchen brothers with leaving the Hookah Inn in a Chevrolet Malibu, following a Nissan Altima, and using a handgun and rifle to injure a driver in the leg while on the Turnpikes southbound lanes.

In 2021, detectives arrested Keyshad Richardson, 19; Quantayvius McCutchen, 19; and his 17-year-old brother Yahtayvius McCutchen about a shooting on the Florida Turnpike allegedly related to the shooting at the Hookah Inn in Kendall. (MDCR)

Four others were also injured in the incident, according to prosecutors. The initial police report listed five people injured and identified a Toyota Camry as involved.

Lee County Sheriffs Office deputies arrested Matthews at 11:35 a.m. on April 20 in Fort Myers and released him into custody of Miami-Dade authorities on Tuesday, records show.

A prosecutor told Decobo on Wednesday that the arrest warrant in the case was sealed until arraignment, as the police investigation was ongoing. Decobo argued that Matthews had a right to early access to the warrant.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released this mug shot of Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews. (LCSO)

Miami-Dade corrections officers held Matthews without bail on charges of one count of conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of first-degree murder, and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

This is a child who is not a child with a history or a past wrong place at wrong time 18-year-old boy, Docobo said of Matthew’s age and criminal history at the time of the crime.

Records show that on April 12, prosecutors filed the Miami-Dade Police Department’s case against Matthews, and the court assigned it to Circuit Judge Lody Jean of Miami-Dade.

Detectives identified Jeremy Devine, 22, left; Aaron J. Clermont, 20; Centre; and James A. Johnson III, 20, right; as suspects in the three murders on June 6, 2021 in Kendall. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)

This is a serious case. Let a good lawyer listen to what he tells you, Glazer told Matthew in court.

The list of suspects in the 2021 case also includes James A. Johnson III, 20; Aaron J. Clermont, 20; Willie Lee Thomas III, 21; and Jeremy Devine, 22, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detectives suspect the murders were related to a feud between Florida City and West Perrine gangs, police said. They asked anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Full coverage of the case

Detectives identified the June 6, 2021 Kendall murder victims as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, left; Jahem Ziegler, 18, center; and William Everett Jr., 22; right. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)