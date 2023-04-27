Sports
6 Candidates for the role of President of Hockey Ops of the Flyers
As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue, the Philadelphia Flyers are experiencing the winds of change.
Although labeled “interim,” Daniel Briere will inevitably become the Flyers’ long-term General Manager. He will have a partner to serve as President of Hockey Operations.
Chuck Fletcher was GM and President of Hockey Operations in Philadelphia before the franchise prepared for a different direction. Now a handful of names are circulating the rumor mill as potential partners alongside Briere in one of the most important positions in the Flyers’ front office. Is there a lead candidate on the same page as Briere and John Tortorella regarding the rebuild?
Dave Paulin
Before the end of the week, Poulin can apply for the role of President of Hockey Operations.
Poulin wrote his thoughts on the Flyers accepting the rebuilding process in the “Toronto Star.” He stated that acknowledging the reality of the situation is a relief, determined to build on the foundation’s new “footers,” as Tortorella previously put it.
From 2009-2014, Poulin served as Vice President of Hockey Operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In that window, the Maple Leafs made the postseason once, in the shortened 2012-2013 season. After Poulin, Dave Nonis remained Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations until 2015.
Emily Castonguay
Castonguay, currently an assistant GM of the Vancouver Canucks, interviewed with the Flyers. She sparked interest throughout the NHL.
However, it looks like she will stay with the Canucks.
The Flyers receive help from individuals who encouraged Tortorella to be hired, namely Neil Glasberg. His representation includes the Canucks, which argues for a conflict of interest as Glasberg and The Coaches Agency help one of the Vancouver executives land a job in Philadelphia.
Another important note about Castonguay is her ties to a pending discrimination case following the firing of Rachel Doerrie in the preseason as the ‘analyst and assistant to the video coach’.
Scott Midby
Like Castonguay, Mellanby also interviewed with the Flyers. He is currently a senior advisor to the St. Louis Blues.
Mellanby, like Poulin, and a cast of other previous rumored names, has a relationship with the Philadelphia hockey of yesteryear.
For some, that’s a red flag. Mellanby helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times between 2012-2021, where he served as the director of player personnel and assistant GM. Before becoming a senior advisor to the Blues, he resigned as assistant GM of the Canadiens.
Ray Shero
The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs and fired everyone. Shero could come back to hockey in Pennsylvania, including the flyers. His ongoing NHL management resume began in 1993, shared with five teams.
Shero is a senior advisor to the Minnesota Wild. He was the Penguins’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations from 2006-2014, making the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs each season and winning the 2009 Stanley Cup Finals.
A liaison between hockey and business ends, Shero co-built with the Penguins and, prior to his current position with the Wild, the New Jersey Devils from 2015-2020.
Doug Wilson
Another potential candidate for the role of President of Hockey Operations in Philadelphia is Wilson.
Most of the candidates on this list have a former connection to the Flyers, but not Wilson. He spent his playing career with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. He then took a prominent role with the Sharks as Director of Player Personnel, Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and GM from 1997-2022.
Wilson resigned as GM of the Sharks in 2022 due to his health, but the good news is he could see a return to the NHL. He was a success in San Jose, helping them make it to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and GM.
Walk Grenade
Granato is an intriguing name for the Flyers’ front office overhaul, in partnership with Castonguay. She is also an assistant GM with the Canucks.
The Seattle Kraken made her the first female NHL scout, stay from 2019-2022.
A pioneering hire, she would be revered as one of the lightest resumes with Castonguay. If the Flyers landed Castonguay there would be a push to get Granato. Again, be careful re-examining the potential conflict of interest it could create between the Canucks, The Coaches Agency and Philadelphia.
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)
|
