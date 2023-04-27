Strange taste at Zim Open table tennis championships – Newsday Zimbabwe





Foreign teams will compete in this year’s Zimbabwean Open Table Tennis Championships for Divaris Makaharis School in Harare Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union (ZTTU) has revealed that some foreign teams will take part in this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Open Table Tennis Championships taking place this weekend in front of Divaris Makaharis School in Harare. The ZTTU flagship event will take place April 29-30 as athletes compete for top honors in the singles and doubles competitions. ZTTU President Noah Ferenando, who is expecting fireworks at the event this time, made the revelations about the foreign contingent taking part in the competition. “I am delighted that we are hosting our Zim Open Championship on April 29 and 30. It is very important that we have managed to spread our wings to attract teams from Zambia and Malawi to participate. Zambia and Malawi have confirmed participation and we have made it attractive through prize money,” said Ferenando. “This is the biggest tournament on our national calendar and it has ranking points that contribute to the national selection because it is points based. We hope this event will help prepare our teams for the upcoming Southern Region World Cup qualifiers to be hosted in Botswana. “We want to thank our partners for coming up with prizes for the athletes. The Chinese community in Zimbabwe has played an important role in the development of these games and the sport in general. Talks are underway to send four players to China for a training camp in July to prepare them for podium performances. “Everything is ready for the event and we invite all Zimbabweans to come and support the sons and daughters of the soil,” he added. Sponsors for the competition are Chakaz, Divaris Makaharis School, Nashenic Freight Services, Huatai Batteries, Old Mutual and Devine International. Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

