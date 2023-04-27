Lacrosse dominates Eastern Michigan





Next game: at Robert Morris 29-04-2023 | Afternoon April 29 (Sat) / 12 noon bee Robert Morris MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. The Central Michigan lacrosse team ended their regular season home games with a dominant 19–4 win over Mid-American Conference opponent Eastern Michigan. The Chippewas advance to 8-7 overall and 6-1 in MAC play, while the Eagles fall to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in the MAC. Central Michigan was led by fifth-year player, Maggie Diebold who scored five goals for the Chippewas. Chippewas’ leading goalscorer has now scored 46 goals in the 2023 season. 46 goals with one regular season game remaining and the Mid-American Conference Tournament in sight, puts Diebold third in the CMU record book. In addition to Diebold, Kelly Hoyt And Sky Deprado recorded hat-tricks on the night. Amanda Hilderbrant, Sadie Hinke And Reagan Martinsen each added two goals and Kendall Hoyt together with Makenna chicken came on the score with one each. Here’s how the game unfolded: Kelly Hoyt triggered Chippewa’s charge when she scored 40 seconds into the game. From then on it was all Central Michigan. CMU went on a 5-0 run as Diebold grabbed two of her goals in that stretch. Eastern Michigan hit back for two, but wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter. A 12-goal Chippewa run saw the lead grow to 15 until the Eagles scored on a free position at 14:26 in the fourth quarter. The last goal in the game was scored by Eastern Michigan with 3:17 left in the game. The clock was running for more than three-quarters of the game. A running clock occurs when a team leads by 10 or more goals. Central Michigan takes the win over Eastern Michigan just days after dropping their first MAC game since the 2022 season to Kent State. head coach first year, Emily Ward says this was a good recovery game for her team. “To win tonight feels really good. I think the team responded well to the areas we needed to improve after leaving the game at Kent State. A lot of those areas we had under control, we knew this was going to be a great chance would be to come out and fix those things. We shot on high percentage tonight, cleaned up some things on the defensive side and had what was probably our best defensive effort in a few games.” Hailey Moore set a new program record in the win over the Eagles. The Spring, Texas native lost the ball six times, breaking Logan Halvorson’s record of five set in 2019. It was no coincidence that our defense looked better today as Hailie looked the way she did the first half of the season. played within the team’s defensive form and was also a big part of our clear play. Next, the Chippewas head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they face Robert Morris for their final regular season MAC game. Robert Morris, also 6-1 in the MAC, and Central Michigan faced each other three times last season, with the Chippewas triumphing in two of those games. The final game was when the Chippewas defeated the Colonials to claim the Mid-American Conference title. The resit starts on Saturday, April 29 at 12 noone.

