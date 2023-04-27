Top 10 Best All Rounders in Cricket History | cricket.a

Kapil Dev is the best all-rounder India has produced (ICC Twitter)

In the world of cricket, the pursuit of excellence is a constant battle between mastering a single trade and juggling multiple skills with finesse. The eternal debate over whether you should be a master of one or a jack of all trades continues to baffle many, but there are a few who have deftly wielded both the willow and the leather to leave an indelible mark in the history of sports.

These versatile athletes bring balance and versatility to the game, weaving the complexities of batting, bowling and fielding into a seamless tapestry of strategic brilliance.

From the flamboyant Caribbean maestro Sir Garfield Sobers to the gritty and determined Jaques Kallis, the annals of cricket history are full of legendary all-rounders who have captivated the hearts and minds of fans around the world.

In this list, we take a look at the top ten all-rounders in cricket history, who have left a lasting legacy for generations to come.



10. Shakib Al Hasan



Shakib Al-Hasan is the greatest cricketer the Bangladesh national team has graced with his exemplary skills, unparalleled statistics and a legacy that surpasses any of his compatriots. His consistency as an all-rounder in world cricket is undeniable. He dominated the ICC Allrounders rankings in ODIs for a long time. The southpaw also took the top spots in Test and T20I all-rounder rankings several times.

Shakib Al Hasan has been the mainstay of Bangladesh for over a decade

Shakib debuted in 2006 and has amassed over 13,000 international runs and taken over 600 wickets for Bangladesh. An all-format captain, he played a vital role in elevating Bangladesh cricket from a minnow to a significant threat capable of knocking down the world’s best. His crowning achievement was his stunning performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored 606 runs in eight innings, including two centuries and five fifties, and took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.39 to earn him tenth place in our top ten of them all. rounders in cricket history.

9.Shaun Pollock



Former South African cricketer, Shaun Pollock, a cricketer of remarkable talent, who left an indelible mark on the history of the game. The exceptional player played in 108 Test matches, amassing 3,781 runs at an impressive batting average of 32.31, skillfully making two centuries during his career. He has also taken 421 wickets with an excellent bowling average of 23.11.

Shaun Pollock has left an indelible mark on world cricket (ICC Twitter)

In the ODIs, he appeared in 303 matches, collected 3,519 runs and had a batting average of 26.45 along with a remarkable century. In the bowling department, Pollock’s ODI career shone with 393 wickets and an excellent bowling average of 24.50. The Protean veteran’s illustrious career, marked by his outstanding statistics, undeniably cements his place in the pantheon of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, earning him the admiration and respect of fans and fellow players alike.

8.Andrew Flintoff



Andrew Flintoff, the reckless all-rounder, known for his charisma and showmanship, was a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. He dominated the scene in the 2000s with his explosive performances for England. Flintoff’s most memorable moments came during the 2005 Ashes series, where he single-handedly carried England to victory over their arch rivals Australia, ending a 19-year drought for the home side.

Andrew Flintoff was prolific for England (ICC Twitter)

Flintoff’s career stats speak volumes about his prowess as an all-rounder. In his 79 Test matches he amassed 3,845 runs at an average of 31.77, including five centuries, and took 226 wickets at a bowling average of 32.78. In 141 ODIs, he scored 3,394 runs at an average of 32.01, including three centuries, and took 169 wickets at a bowling average of 24.38. Flintoff also had a brief spell in T20Is, playing seven matches, scoring 76 runs and taking five wickets. The Englishman’s legacy will forever be etched in cricket history and inspire generations to come.

7. Sanath Jayasuriya



Sri Lankan stalwart Sanath Jayasuriya is our number eight on the list of cricket’s greatest all-rounders. A pioneer of Sri Lankan cricket, Jayasuriya’s explosive left-handed opening batting style revolutionized the art of opening in ODI cricket. With over 13,000 runs and 28 centuries to his name in ODI cricket coupled with nearly 7,000 runs and 14 tons in Tests, he was a prominent batting all-rounder who could single-handedly turn the game around.

Sanath Jayasuriya is still recognized as one of the most feared openers

The southpaw’s ability to spin the ball made him a valuable asset to the Sri Lankan team, with 323 ODI wickets and 98 Test wickets to his name. His aggressive hitting style, coupled with his dexterous spin bowling, made him a formidable opponent for any team. Jayasuriya’s contribution to Sri Lankan cricket cannot be overstated, and he will forever remain one of the most dynamic and entertaining cricketers to ever grace the sport.

6.Richard Hadlee



At number 6 we celebrate the Kiwi luminary, Sir Richard Hadlee, who lit up New Zealand cricket with his exceptional talent. Throughout his illustrious Test career he played in 86 matches, amassing 3,124 runs at a respectable batting average of 27.16 and cutting two centuries. A pioneer, Hadlee was the first bowler to claim 400 wickets in Tests, eventually finishing his career with an astonishing 431 wickets and a remarkable bowling average of 22.29.

Sir Richard Hadlee is a loyal New Zealander known for his tempo bowling

In terms of ODIs, Hadlee’s brilliance in 115 matches, with 1,751 runs at a batting average of 21.61 and 158 wickets secured at a commendable bowling average of 21.56. Known as one of the greatest swing bowlers of all time. The stalwart Kiwi’s versatility as a formidable bowling all-rounder and dependable left-handed batsman confirms his legacy in cricket history.

5. Kapil Dev



Occupying the fifth position on our list is the legendary one Kapil dev. A quintessential all-rounder and competition winner, Kapil Dev has contributed immensely to Team India during his 16-year international career. In his Test career, Kapil graced 131 matches, collecting 5,248 runs at a commendable batting average of 31.05 and making eight brilliant centuries. As a bowler he took 434 wickets at an admirable bowling average of 29.64.

Kapil Dev led India to their first World Cup victory in 1983

The Indian veteran’s brilliance extended to ODIs where he played in 225 matches, amassing 3,783 runs at a batting average of 23.79 and capturing 253 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45. Kapil’s captaincy also led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983, indelibly changing the landscape of Indian cricket. Although India is blessed with batting masters such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the country continues to yearn for a worthy successor to Kapil’s versatile talents.

4.Sir Ian Botham



Fourth on our list is the eminent 1980s Englishman, Sir Ian Botham, who played a pivotal role in awakening cricket’s sleeping giant. With an exceptional Test career of 102 matches, Botham amassed 5,200 runs, swinging a batting average of 33.54 and making 14 remarkable centuries. His bowling expertise resulted in 383 wickets, at an average of 28.40.

Sir Ian Botham played a vital role in England’s rise to international cricket (ICC Twitter)

In ODIs, Botham played 116 matches, collecting 2,113 runs at a batting average of 23.21 and claiming 145 wickets at a bowling average of 28.54. The England veterans Ashes exploited in 1981, better known as “Botham’s Ashes”, saw him emerge as the linchpin in England’s 3-1 win over Australia. He took 34 wickets at an average of 20.58, including three five-wicket hauls, while scoring 399 runs at an average of 36.27, interrupted by two centuries.





3. Imran Khan

Former Pakistani skipper, Imran Khan, graces our list of the best all-rounders of all time in third place. As the driving force behind the fearless and spirited Pakistan team, Imran’s unwavering leadership inspired a tenacious attitude among his teammates. His Test career spanned 88 matches and produced 3,807 runs at an exceptional batting average of 37.69 and six brilliant centuries while claiming 362 wickets at an astonishing bowling average of 22.81.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 (ICC Twitter)

In ODIs, Imran appeared in 175 matches, collecting 3,709 runs at a remarkable batting average of 33.41 and capturing 182 wickets at a bowling average of 26.61. His unforgettable 1992 World Cup victory showed his ability to take his team from early losses to ultimate glory. Imran will forever be remembered as a formidable bowler, a shrewd batsman and a born leader who devoted himself to every facet of the sport.

2. Sir Garfield Sobers



Embodied as a versatile gem, Sir Garfield Sobers epitomized West Indies cricket. Endorsed by Sir Donald Bradman as one “five-in-one cricketer,” Sobers shone with his exceptional hitting, versatile fast-medium left-arm bowling, and captivating fielding. His Test career spanned 93 matches, amassing an impressive 8,032 runs at an extraordinary batting average of 57.78 and making 26 spectacular centuries. As a bowler, he claimed 235 wickets at a remarkable average of 34.03.

Sir Garfield Sobers used to be part of the legendary West Indies team (ICC Twitter)

Sobers’ ODI career was limited to a single match, in which he took one wicket. Widely regarded as the ultimate cricketer of his time, Sobers was regarded by numerous veteran bowlers as the most challenging batsman to bowl against. His prowess on the pitch, alongside his exceptional batting and bowling skills, made him a formidable opponent and an enduring cricketing legend.



1.Jacques Kallis

First place is claimed by South Africa’s most versatile maestro, Jacques Kallis, who undoubtedly deserves to top the list of best all-rounders. Kallis’ extraordinary career shows staggering numbers. In Test cricket, he played 166 matches, scoring 13,289 runs at a batting average of 55.37 and amassing 45 centuries, while securing 292 wickets at a bowling average of 32.65. In ODIs, he played 328 matches for 11,579 runs at a batting average of 44.36, 17 centuries and 273 wickets at a bowling average of 31.79.

Jacques Kallis has an unrivaled record across formats (ICC Twitter)

The Protean legend also played in 25 T20Is, scoring 666 runs at a batting average of 35.05 and claiming 12 wickets at a bowling average of 27.75. A true gentleman of the sport, he remained calm throughout his illustrious career. In addition, Kallis’ phenomenal slip catching skills set him apart, demonstrating the prowess of his bucket hands in both fast bowling and spinner slip territory.