Dr. Alfred Blue: The long-playing Thunderbirds hockey team doctor dies
Dr. Alfred Blue, who covered hockey players from the Seattle Totems in 1963 to today’s Seattle Thunderbirds from Kent, died Sunday, April 23, at age 93, according to the T-Birds.
“Very sad news,” said T-Birds coach Matt O’Dette on Twitter. “Doc Blue was an incredible man and took great care of hockey players in Seattle for decades. We will miss him and his vast knowledge and wisdom around the rink. Deepest condolences to Doc Blue’s family and friends.”
Blue began his career as a team doctor with the Seattle Totems until the team folded in 1975. He then began working for the newly formed Seattle Breakers in 1977, later renamed the Thunderbirds, according to a 2019 article by Andy Eide on nhl.com and the Seattle Kraken website. The T-Birds moved from Seattle to the ShoWare Center in Kent in 2009.
“Dr. Blue has rehabilitated many players over the years and got them back on the ice, barely missing a shift,” said a post on the T-Birds website.
Blue was a plastic surgeon, hand surgeon and orthopedic surgeon. He also had a law degree and specialized in medical litigation.
“His selfless dedication to Seattle hockey and the physical and mental wellbeing of the Seattle players was unparalleled,” said the T-Birds. “He was a great Thunderbird who set a standard of excellence that cannot be matched.”
On November 14, 2017, the T-Birds honored Blue’s long-time service by naming the team’s medical room at the Accesso ShoWare Center the “Dr. Alfred Blue medical room.”
Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison presented Blue with the WHL Distinguished Service Award prior to the team’s home opener against the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, September 30, 2006.
Outside of hockey, Blue was an avid supporter of the Seattle Mariners and a season ticket holder. He and his wife Jan often drove to spring training in Arizona to watch the team.
Growing up in the South, Blue played baseball for Henderson State University in Arkansas before joining the Navy. He wasn’t much of a hockey fan then, but that changed when he arrived in Seattle to work as a surgeon, according to Eide’s article.
“The first game I ever saw was Seattle (Totems) playing Spokane and I think it was the most penalty minutes in a game,” Blue said in the article. “They fought, and fought, and fought. I’ve seen so many good players. Good men.”
Blue watched and mentored many younger top players over the years, including Guyle Fielder with the Totems and Patrick Marleau and Mathew Barzal with the T-Birds.
Fielder played with the Totems from 1958 to 1969. He played a handful of games in the NHL, but was best known for his years with the Totems.
“He had a talent I haven’t seen in anyone since,” Blue said in the Eide article. “The closest I’ve seen, this may sound strange, is Barzal. Fielder could keep the puck and he kept it. He could hold it until he had someone open. He played for Detroit (in the NHL) and moved up (Hall of Fame legend) Gordie Howe at the same time. There was only one puck, so Guyle came back here.”
The San Jose Sharks drafted Marleau with the number 2 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft. He played most of his career with San Jose. The New York Islanders drafted Barzal with number 16 in the 2015 NHL Draft. He is still with the Islanders.
