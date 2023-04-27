



Announcement of Chhattisgarh Master’s Table Tennis Team Why in News? On 23 April 2023, Chhattisgarh Veteran Table Tennis Committee announced the state team to participate in the 29th National Master’s Table Tennis Championship commencing in Jalandhar. Most important points The 29 e The National Masters Table Tennis Championship will be held in Jalandhar from April 24 to 30.

The players of the announced team are: Age group 40 : Male- Nikhil Bani (Raipur), Female- Shikha Khande Hussain (Bilaspur) Age group 50 (A) : Men: Rajesh Agarwal, Captain (Raipur), Sanjay Laheja (Bilaspur), Suresh Shadija (Raipur), Ritesh Malhotra (Raipur) Age group 50 (B): Male- Arvind Kumar Sharma, Captain (Raipur Metropolitan), Giriraj Bagri (Raipur), Vidhandeep Mishra (Raipur), Vinay Kejriwal (Raipur Metropolitan). Age group 60: Men: Pawan Shadija, Captain (Raipur), Shane Stephen (Raipur), Sushant Borwankar (Raipur), K. Ravi Shankar (Bilaspur), JM Rathore (Raipur Metropolitan). Age Group 65: Men: Pradeep Janwade, Captain (Raipur), RN Kelkar (Durg), AN Rao (Bilaspur) Age Group 65: Women- Gauri Dey, Captain (Bilaspur), Ira Pant (Raipur), Sarbari Moitra (Bilaspur).

The team is coached by Ravi Shankar (Bilaspur) and manager Arvind Kumar Sharma (Raipur Metropolitan). Ajit Banerjee (Raipur) and Jaya Sahu (Rajnandgaon) will be the umpires of the state.

