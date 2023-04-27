Men’s golf ninth at ASUN championship

MOBILE, ala. The FGCU men’s golf team wrote the final chapter of the 2023 season on Wednesday, finishing ninth at the ASUN Championship.

FGCU finished the two-day tournament with a 3-over 291 and tied the lowest 54-hole team total ever posted by a green-blue team at an ASUN Championship event with a 19-under 845.

The Eagles also opened the event with the team’s offseason and a program-best round at an ASUN Championship event, a 276.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said FGCU men’s golf head coach Andrew Danna . “Every tournament is an opportunity to learn and get better. We will try to learn from this event and be ready at our next opportunity to compete.”

No. 39 Liberty won the team title with 53 under par 811. Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun also captured the individual title for the Flames with an effort of 18 under par.

Four of the FGCU Championships, five of which started, ended with sub-par scores. freshman Lucas Roesler (Santiago, Chile/Olimpo School) put up a career-best performance, tied for 11th at 9-under to accelerate all Eagles.

Rosseler scored three consecutive rounds under par, including a career-low 68 during Monday’s second round. His 17 birdies led all Eagles to tie for fourth among 68 golfers.

Junior Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Florida/Lake Nona HS)tied for 21st, including a team-low 65. Cherichella’s second round effort tied for the lowest round ever posted by an Eagle at the ASUN Championship.

Through the first 36 holes, Cherichella sank a total of eight birdies, produced two eagles and had only two bogeys. He was one of only two golfers to make contact with multiple eagles. Cherichella finished 6-under.

Fifth year Jon Hopkins (Bishop’s Stortford, England/Hockerill Anglo-European College/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC) finished 3-under, finishing tied for 37th and junior Thomas Salanito (Palm Harbor, Florida/Clearwater Central Catholic)1-under-par is tied for 40th in the individual standings. Salanito’s 41 pars were just one of the tournament leader in the category.

As a team, the Eagles achieved the third most pars of the championship field of 14 teams with 176.

