Sights and sounds of spring football practice in Northwest Guilford





HighSchoolOT pulled out of Northwest Guilford’s spring football practice on Tuesday. The Vikings have a new head coach in Chris Rusiewicz, a standout quarterback in Tanner Ballou and an ECU commit at wide receiver in Trenton Cloud.

Here we go. Here we go. Like yes, what to do next break, break about five over the top five to the next. What are you going through? Are we going this way? Oh kicks. OK, you’re there. Two steps. The first to come in will be here. Okay. KK black chest chin. Okay. Here we go. Jackson Prince Brown and Owens Dover and Wilbur. Let’s go on that side on this side. Here we go. If you’re not in, please go off-centre, midfield, midfield, midfield, 128. Here we go. Let’s go. We have a new, oh no, now or later a cloud, whatever your name is, wherever you go to school. Good job. Hey, that’s a good job. Find that window. Doing well. Good good. Hey, why are you chasing that? What are we here? So where’s your show? Thank you. Oh, alternate that attack and defense, new attackers have to get rid of it. Good. That’s interception Herb Herb. Don’t touch the man, but can’t intercept the ball, right? Say that’s in her first down, 15 yards first down when it could have been an interception. Switch the ball over that stuff. Yes. OK. But did you see what he did? That’s how you jump out. He was right. You just want to get a deep frame. Go deep. 123. Good, good, good. Who is that? Hey, Charles, that’s a nice job. But don’t make it so difficult. Good. I love it. Good job. SIBO. That’s your nose. Okay. Let’s go. Let’s go to the times I will. Right. You got it wrong. Ready to go. Oh, busy, busy, I’m back. I will return. I see again and stay long. He has, do you have a good foundation if you leave a really nice article? Oh. oh, where are you? If he needs one, you come. I’m trying to get three for him. We go. I think we’re good. You back up, back up, guys, back up. Great job today doing great work in that locker room. Make sure we keep doing it. Look, we’ll keep going home with shoulder strides as long as we know how to practice. Ok, defensively, I think I told a few of the second that we’re going to step things up on Thursday, add some extra coverage. We’ll be working on some blitzes next week. OK. We took down the base offensively. I know we’re going to introduce some more concepts. I keep working on some boots stuff and play action and continue the passing game. Okay guys come out every day to have fun. Hopefully the weather will be like this is what we do. Are there any questions for me? Comments? Keep doing what you guys are doing. The other thing is making sure we stay out of trouble, making sure we carry ourselves with pride, making sure we’re doing the right things, and most importantly, making sure you’re not doing all this work for nothing. Okay and you stay eligible and guys I promise you when you come to workouts you have to train. Okay I’m telling you if you get injured it will be because I look back at my presence and it will be, well you missed workouts, you’re going to get hurt. Okay, coach, is there anything else? Hey, so the playbook is offensive, the playbook is messed up. Okay, we can see who’s looking at it. Who not. So if you’re having trouble learning your plays, I’d sit in the group and make sure you learn and the defensive playbook is in my head. Okay. So if you want to know more, come see me. Breaking down. Nice job today. Awesome. First exercise. Let’s go back. What is a?

