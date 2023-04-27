CU Buffs record first Pac-12 tournament victory in program history – BuffZone





The Colorado women’s tennis team made much-anticipated history on Wednesday. The Buffaloes recorded the first Pac-12 Conference tournament victory in the program’s history at Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai, California, defeating seventh-seeded Oregon 4–2. The Buffs came out strong to grab the double against Northern Arizona for the first time since March 5. The afternoon started slow with Oregon taking its first victory over No. 3 doubles 6-2 by Jo-Yee Chan and Madisen Olsen over Ellen Puzak and Betina Tokac. The Buffs fought back in doubles and picked up the momentum with a 6–3 win by No. 1 doubles player Antonia Balzert and Aya El Sayed against No. 79 doubles Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral. Minutes later, CU’s Mila Stanojevic and Elys Ventura grabbed the double against Myah Petchey and Karin Young at No. 2 doubles 7-5 to give the Buffs a 1-0 lead in singles. We made some huge adjustments in doubles today, said CU head coach Anthony Pham. It was huge for us that we were able to get that double point. Colorado wasted no time in singles to extend the lead. Carri Hayes dominated at No. 6 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Madisen Olsen to give the Buffs a 2-0 lead. The Ducks fought back at No. 3 singles behind a 6-4, 6-3 win by Uxia Martinez Moral over Stanojevic. Oregon tied the game after a 6–1, 6–4 No. 1 singles win by Luescher over Balzert. El Sayed retook the lead for Colorado at No. 4 singles, winning its 12th consecutive game 6-4, 6-4 against Karin Young to give the Buffs a 3-2 lead with two games remaining. At No. 2 singles, Ventura put the Buffs over the top and conceded a 3-0 before Petchey was forced to retire due to injury, clinching the game for the Buffs. CU achieved 12 wins in a season for the first time since 2008–09. Carri handled things well, Pham said. We have a lot of confidence in her and it’s great to see her making strides and playing with herself. We have an extremely resilient group that really loves each other. It is truly gratifying to see them enjoying the fruits of their labor. This group does the work and as a result continues the program in a very positive and meaningful way. They always fight hard and represent the Buffs in the right way. CU advances to the quarterfinals and meets second-seeded California at 4PM MT on Thursday. The Buffs dropped a 4–3 decision to the Golden Bears on March 5. I am very proud of the effort the team put in today,” said Pham. “It was a complete team effort from all eight Buffs today. We’ll enjoy this very briefly and then we’ll have to turn our attention to a really good California team (Thursday). No. 10 Colorado 4, No. 7 Oregon 7 Pac-12 Tournament, Ojai, California (Weil Tennis Academy) Doubles 1. Antonia Balzert/Aya El Sayed (CU) defeated. Sophie Luescher/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-3

2.ElysVentura/MilaStanojevic(CU) def. Myah Petchey/Karin Young (ORE) 7-5

3. Jo-Yee Chan/Madisen Olsen (ORE) def. Ellen Puzak/Betina Tokac(CU) 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2 Single people 1. SophieLuescher(ORE) defeated. Antonia Balzert (CU) 6-1, 6-4

2.ElysVentura (CU) def. Myah Petchey (ORE) 6-4, 2-6, 3-0 ret.

3. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. MilaStanojevic (CU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Defeating Aya El Sayed (CU). Karin Young (ORE) 6-4, 6-4

5. Betina Tokac(CU) vs. Jo Yee Chan (ORE) 6-4, 4-6, 4-5

6. Carri Hayes (CU) defeats. Madisen Olsen (ORE) 6-0, 6-0

Order of Finish: 6, 3, 1, 4, 2

