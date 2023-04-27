



Next game: at Indiana 28-04-2023 | 6 p.m April 28 (Fri) / 6 p.m bee Indiana WASHINGTON DC On the back of Matt Shaw’s record-breaking home run, Maryland baseball (27-15) crushed a season-best sevendingers to fight their way to a 16-3 run-rule victory over Georgetown (23-19) in Wednesday night’s rubber season series game at the Washington Nationals Youth Academy. On a six-run burst in the third inning, Shaw hit the 44th home run of his collegiate career to break Paul Schager’s record in the Maryland program for most career home runs. His blast was part of an offensive run that saw the Terps record the most home runs on the team since reaching that total in an NCAA Regional game against Norfolk State in 2021. Other stalwarts included in the court Kevin Keizer , who had his second consecutive multi-homer outing, opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning and launched the team’s ninth grand slam of 2023 as part of a nine-run sixth frame. He finished the game 2-for-3 with five RBI’s to tie his season-high against UMBC on Tuesday-evening. In addition to Shaw’s two-run home run in the third, the Terps crushed three more home runs in the frame, as Keister opened the frame with a solo home run while Matt Boss And Elijah Lambros hit back-to-back blasts to build the early advantage in Maryland’s fourth consecutive win. Three innings later, the Terps hit three home runs to effectively end the game. Jacob Orr started the inning earlier with a solo round-tripper Luke Sliger hit a home run in his second consecutive appearance to put two more runs on the board. All nine Maryland starters reached base, as Shliger extended his massive reached base streak to 40 games with a hit by pitch in the second. Shaw also continued his 33-game reached base run with the home run in the third inning. Ryan Van Buren (1-3) had a career-best starting performance for the Terps in his first win of 2023, as the Abington, PA native pitched a career-high 4.0 innings and struck out a career-high four. He held off Georgetown’s bats, allowing just two earned runs and working out a jam in the fourth inning to cap off his performance. The bullpen held strong behind him as Tommy Kane And Andrew Johnson allowed only one run in three innings of work as he combined to strike out four Hoyas. Abort the action Keister’s solo home run to lead off the third inning and Shaw’s record-breaking blast put Maryland ahead 3–0.

Woods and Lambros followed by hitting back-to-back jacks with a two-run and solo shot, respectively, to double the Terps’ lead to 6-0.

Georgetown recorded its first run in the third inning to cut Maryland’s lead to 6–1 on a basesloaded balk.

The Hoyas got another run back in the fourth to make it a 6-2 game with a solo home run by Christian Ficca.

Owen Carapellotti further extended the Terps’ lead, as his solo home run to Georgetown in the fifth inning made it 6-3.

Maryland added insurance runs in the sixth inning to extend its lead from 9-3 on a first home run by Jacob Orr and a Shliger twin bomb.

and a Shliger twin bomb. After loading the bases later in the sixth inning, Bobby Zmarzlak and Orr recorded consecutive RBI walks for an 11-3 cushion at Maryland.

and Orr recorded consecutive RBI walks for an 11-3 cushion at Maryland. Keister cleared the bases with a grand slam to increase Maryland’s lead to 15-3.

Shaw crossed the plate with a double play for a 16-3 Maryland lead in the top of the seventh. By the numbers 4: Ian Petrotz pulled off a career-high four walks.

pulled off a career-high four walks. 6: Keister’s two home runs in the game gave him six home runs in 2023 and four in his last two games.

Keister’s two home runs in the game gave him six home runs in 2023 and four in his last two games. 7: The Terps hit seven home runs, the most this season and the most since recording that total against Norfolk State in a 2021 NCAA Regional game on June 5, 2023.

The Terps hit seven home runs, the most this season and the most since recording that total against Norfolk State in a 2021 NCAA Regional game on June 5, 2023. 9: With Keister’s grand slam in the sixth inning, the Terps have recorded nine grand slams, moving them closer to Arizona State’s 2003 NCAA record of 14.

With Keister’s grand slam in the sixth inning, the Terps have recorded nine grand slams, moving them closer to Arizona State’s 2003 NCAA record of 14. 10: After recording fiveRBI, Keister has recorded 10RBI in his last two games.

After recording fiveRBI, Keister has recorded 10RBI in his last two games. 11: Lambros hit his 11th home run of the campaign with his solo shot in the third frame.

Lambros hit his 11th home run of the campaign with his solo shot in the third frame. 33: Shaw’s streak at base reached 33 games on a two-run homer in the third inning.

Shaw’s streak at base reached 33 games on a two-run homer in the third inning. 40: Shliger extended his streak of bases reached to 40 games with a hit by pitch in the third inning.

Shliger extended his streak of bases reached to 40 games with a hit by pitch in the third inning. 44: With his home run in the third inning, Shaw set Maryland’s program record for most career home runs, breaking his tie with Paul Schager. Next one The Terps conclude their road trip by venturing to Bloomginton, IN, where Maryland will face Indiana in a weekend series with the top spot in the Big Ten standings on the line. The series kicks off Friday with a first pitch at 6 p.m. and all three games are available on B1G+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

